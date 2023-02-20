Himachal Pradesh to replace entire bus fleet to make it electric by 2025

Himachal Pradesh is looking to replace its entire bus fleet with electric models. The state's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked transport department officials to hold meetings with manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) to discuss modalities for replacing the existing fleet of buses with e-buses.

In a review meeting, he reiterated his resolve to phase out the entire fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses by 2025, and convert the entire bus fleet of the corporation to electric. "I congratulate the transport department for replacing their fleet of existing official vehicles with electric ones," the chief minister said.

The state also plans to start electric taxis as it is looking to become a Green Energy State by 2025 and e-mobility will play a vital role to achieve the target. The minister said inputs of a survey conducted in Shimla under the India-UK PACT will help to develop it as a smart city.

Also Read : Which Indian cities have the most comprehensive EV policies?

The aforementioned pact provides funding for Research Triangle Institute (RTI) to identify policy and institutional gaps around transitioning public transport to electric vehicles, both at state and city levels. The baseline survey was conducted in Shimla city on e-mobility, multilevel transportation and ropeways.

The state has been taking significant steps in transitioning towards electric vehicles (EV) and will shortly introduce its new EV Policy. These positive efforts would be made to radically change the transport sector.

The state, which is a popular tourism destination, is prioritizing environmental protection and promoting electric vehicles. It is also planning to replace all diesel and petrol-run vehicles with electric one in government departments in a phased manner in the next five years.

The state government is also working on appropriate steps to set up new driving test tracks to ensure compliance with road safety standards.

First Published Date: