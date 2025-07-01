Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto News High End Cars In This Indian State Become More Expensive By Up To 10 Lakh From Today, Only Evs Exempted

High-end cars in Maharashtra become costlier by up to 10 lakh from today, only EVs exempted

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 01 Jul 2025, 07:44 AM
Under the revised tax structure, high-end cars with petrol and diesel engines will see a substantial price hike.
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
High-end cars, CNG and LNG-powered vehicles and goods carriers have become more expensive in Maharashtra from July 1, owing to the state government's revised one-time tax structure. While the previous capping for one-time tax was 20 lakh, it is now 30 lakh, which makes the cars with an ex-showroom price of 20 lakh or more costlier by at least 10 lakh, taking the price to 30 lakh or higher.

However, the electric vehicles (EVs) in the state will continue to enjoy tax exemptions. Although the state government had earlier proposed a six per cent tax on EVs priced above 30 lakh, the proposal was later withdrawn.

PTI has reported that high-end petrol and diesel cars registered under an individual's name in the state, with prices around 1.54 crore and 1.33 crore, respectively, will now attract more than 20 lakh as one-time tax. The report further added that in Maharashtra, the one-time tax for petrol cars registered under an individual's name is 11 per cent for those priced below 10 lakh, 12 per cent for those priced between 10 lakh and 20 lakh, and 13 per cent for those priced above 20 lakh. For diesel cars, the one-time tax is 13 per cent for those cars priced below 10 lakh, 14 per cent for those priced between 10 lakh and 20 lakh, and 15 per cent for those priced above 20 lakh.

If a vehicle is imported or registered under a company name, both petrol and diesel vehicles in the state attract a flat one-time tax of 20 per cent, regardless of their price. The report has quoted RTO officials saying that under the revised tax structure, cars running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) will also become slightly more expensive, with a one per cent hike in one-time tax across all three price brackets.

On the other hand, goods carriers such as pickup trucks, tempos with a gross vehicle weight of up to 7,500 kilograms, and construction vehicles like cranes, compressors, and projectors will now be taxed at seven per cent of their price. A senior RTO official reportedly explained that these vehicles will now be taxed based on their price rather than on their gross vehicle weight, which was the earlier basis. For example, earlier, a pickup vehicle costing around 10 lakh would attract a tax of about 20,000 based on weight, which under the revised structure will be around 70,000. According to the state transport department's website, the earlier one-time tax ranged from 8,400 to 37,800 for goods vehicles with gross weights between 750 kg and 7,500 kg.

First Published Date: 01 Jul 2025, 07:44 AM IST
TAGS: petrol diesel cng electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
