High-end cars in Maharashtra become costlier by up to 10 lakh from today, only EVs exempted

High-end cars, CNG and LNG-powered vehicles and goods carriers have become more expensive in Maharashtra from July 1, owing to the state government's revised one-time tax structure. While the previous capping for one-time tax was ₹20 lakh, it is now ₹30 lakh, which makes the cars with an ex-showroom price of ₹20 lakh or more costlier by at least ₹10 lakh, taking the price to ₹30 lakh or higher.

However, the electric vehicles (EVs) in the state will continue to enjoy tax exemptions. Although the state government had earlier proposed a six per cent tax on EVs priced above ₹30 lakh, the proposal was later withdrawn.

PTI has reported that high-end petrol and diesel cars registered under an individual's name in the state, with prices around ₹1.54 crore and ₹1.33 crore, respectively, will now attract more than ₹20 lakh as one-time tax. The report further added that in Maharashtra, the one-time tax for petrol cars registered under an individual's name is 11 per cent for those priced below ₹10 lakh, 12 per cent for those priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh, and 13 per cent for those priced above ₹20 lakh. For diesel cars, the one-time tax is 13 per cent for those cars priced below ₹10 lakh, 14 per cent for those priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹20 lakh, and 15 per cent for those priced above ₹20 lakh.

If a vehicle is imported or registered under a company name, both petrol and diesel vehicles in the state attract a flat one-time tax of 20 per cent, regardless of their price. The report has quoted RTO officials saying that under the revised tax structure, cars running on compressed natural gas (CNG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG) will also become slightly more expensive, with a one per cent hike in one-time tax across all three price brackets.

On the other hand, goods carriers such as pickup trucks, tempos with a gross vehicle weight of up to 7,500 kilograms, and construction vehicles like cranes, compressors, and projectors will now be taxed at seven per cent of their price. A senior RTO official reportedly explained that these vehicles will now be taxed based on their price rather than on their gross vehicle weight, which was the earlier basis. For example, earlier, a pickup vehicle costing around ₹10 lakh would attract a tax of about ₹20,000 based on weight, which under the revised structure will be around ₹70,000. According to the state transport department's website, the earlier one-time tax ranged from ₹8,400 to ₹37,800 for goods vehicles with gross weights between 750 kg and 7,500 kg.

