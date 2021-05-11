Ford to christen electric F-150 as Lightning, debuts on May 19

US Auto major Ford will christen the all-electric F150 pickup truck as Lightning. The auto major has announced that the Lightning badge will pay homage to the old SVT-branded sport truck of the 1990s and it is scheduled to debut on May 19.

The upcoming all-electric Ford F150 Lightning pickup truck is unlikely to share any other elements except the name. The original Lightning sport truck that was in production between 1993 and 1995, was powered by a large 5.6-litre V8 engine, while the upcoming F150 Lightning will be fully electric.

The new Ford 150 Lightning pickup truck will come as longer and taller than the original conventional fuel-powered Lightning. The sport truck from the 1990s was a low-sitting, single-cab shortbed model, which won't be visible in the upcoming all-electric model.

Ford has released a teaser video revealing the name of the upcoming Ford F150 Lightning, which also shows some other bits about the electric vehicle. It shows some connection with the internal combustion engine-powered predecessor, featuring the Model T pickup, 1948 F-1, and both generations of the SVT Lightning.

As the actor featured in the video says, Ford will build upon its century of truck manufacturing history to take the F-Series brand into the future and take electric and turn it into Lightning. Even though the upcoming Lightning is unlikely to come as hardcore as its street truck forebears, the teaser video certainly is able to connect the upcoming pickup truck with the Ford F-Series' rich legacy.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Ford has used the legacy connection of a historical brand to introduce a new electric vehicle. Previously, Ford Mustang Mach-E too came with design and performance that are connected to the original muscle car. Not only electric vehicles, Ford recently introduced the new generation Bronco SUV, which also came with its fair share connection with the original good old Bronco.

Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck will be revealed at the auto manufacturer's world headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan. The automaker plans to broadcast the event at 18 high-profile public spaces including Times Square in New York City and Las Vegas Boulevard along.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is coming to the fore after several other electric pickup trucks such as the GMC Hummer EV, Tesla Cybertruck have been revealed.