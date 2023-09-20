This baby electric car from Fiat is cute and pocket-friendly

Fiat's second and smallest electric car ever - the Topolino Dolcevita is here
Customers in Italy can reserve it now and expect deliveries in around 19 weeks
Based on the Citroen Ami, the Topolino is just 2.53 meters long
It gets a top speed of 45 kmph and comes with a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery
The battery offers a range of 75 kilometres on a single charge
Though it is referred to as a car, it is actually placed in the heavy quadricycle segment
It can even be driven by 14-year-olds without the need of a license
The EV is offered in Vita Green shade and gets a solitary retro wheel design
Optional accessories include chrome effect mirrors, USB fan, Bluetooth speaker, etc