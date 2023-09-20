This baby electric car from Fiat is cute and pocket-friendly

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 20, 2023

Fiat's second and smallest electric car ever - the Topolino Dolcevita is here

Customers in Italy can reserve it now and expect deliveries in around 19 weeks

Based on the Citroen Ami, the Topolino is just 2.53 meters long 

 It gets a top speed of 45 kmph and comes with a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery 

The battery offers a range of 75 kilometres on a single charge

Though it is referred to as a car, it is actually placed in the heavy quadricycle segment

 It can even be driven by 14-year-olds without the need of a license

The EV is offered in Vita Green shade and gets a solitary retro wheel design

Optional accessories include chrome effect mirrors, USB fan, Bluetooth speaker, etc
It can be opted in a retractable canvas roof or a closed glass roof. For more details...
