HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Fiat Topolino Is A Tiny Ev With A Tinier Price Point

Fiat now has a microscopic EV that can be bought for 3.5k monthly installment

Fiat has opened reservations for its smallest electric car ever, in Italy. The Fiat Topolino has a minuscule footprint and is positioned as a perfect personal commute option for customers in congested cities of the country. And the company claims it has enough orders already that has pushed the delivery timelines to around 19 weeks.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 20 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Topolino
Topolino from Fiat was revealed earlier in the year and is now open for bookings in Italy.
Topolino
Topolino from Fiat was revealed earlier in the year and is now open for bookings in Italy.

The Fiat Topolino, based on the Citroen Ami, is just 2.53 meters long and has a top speed of 45 kmph. For reference, the smallest EV in India is the Comet EV from MG Motor and it measures 2.97 meters in length and has a top speed of 100 kmph. The Topolino, however, is meant far more for practicality than it is for show and performance.

The Topolino, Fiat's second EV after the 500e, comes with a 5.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and Fiat claims it has a range of 75 kms per charge. And while it may be referred to as a car by many, it is placed in the heavy quadricycle segment. This is significant because it can therefore be driven by people as young as 14 and without the need for a driving license.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG 4 EV
₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Sierra Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Punch EV
₹ 12 - 14 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago EV
₹ 8.49 - 11.79 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mg Comet Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG Comet EV
₹ 7.98 - 9.98 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Also Read : Remember Fiat? Now there is an ‘affordable’ Panda EV being worked on

The EV is offered in a shade called Vita Green and gets a solitary retro wheel design for the wheels. It will also be offered with an option between a retractable canvas roof or a closed glass roof. Interestingly, the model will also come with doors and doorless versions. A number of optional accessories like chrome effect mirrors, USB fan, Bluetooth speaker and seat covers.

Affordability is another crucial aspect of the Fiat Topolino EV. The model is priced at €7,544 ($8,065/ 6.70 lakh approximately) onwards and Fiat is allowing interested customers to make a down payment of €2,582 with 48 monthly instalments of €39 ($42/ 3,500).

The Topolino EV, however, won't just be confined to Fiat's domestic market in Italy because the company has confirmed it will also offer it in France and Germany by the end of this year.

First Published Date: 20 Sep 2023, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Fiat Topolino Topolino Fiat EV Electric car electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic) (Multy)
Rs. 349
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.