HT Auto
Home Auto News Big Slash: Ford Motor To Cut Thousands Of Jobs, Bets On Ev Tech

Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut about 3,200 jobs across Europe, with a majority concentrated in Germany affecting roles in product development and administrative areas, according to the IG Metall union.

By: Bloomberg
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2023, 10:09 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy. (REUTERS)
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy. (REUTERS)
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy. (REUTERS)
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.

The number of reductions emerged in an extraordinary works council meeting at the carmaker’s factory in Cologne on Monday, an IG Metall spokesperson said. The cuts would affect roughly 65% of all development jobs in Europe, as well as 20% of all of the region’s administrative roles. Development activities in Germany would be relocated to US, according to an IG Metall statement.

The European cutbacks come after Ford already eliminated 3,000 jobs primarily in the US in the second half of last year. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley is targeting $3 billion in cuts as he seeks to boost profits from traditional internal combustion engine models to help finance the $50 billion he is pouring into developing electric vehicles.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Ford Endeavour (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹32.75 - 36.27 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.27 - 9.03 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹7.99 - 11.78 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Aspire (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Aspire
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹7.24 - 8.73 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.5 kmpl
₹5.49 - 8.43 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare View Details
Mg 4 Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg 4 Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹30 - 32 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Ford declined to confirm the cuts with a spokesman saying that “no decisions have been made." The carmaker in June had warned of cuts at its European workforce, as development and production of electric vehicles is less labor intensive.

Ford employs some 4,600 at the Saarlouis plant in Germany, where the carmaker will cease making the Focus model by 2025 with no plans to produce any other cars there after that. The company is seeking alternatives for the site, while sticking with a $2 billion planned EV investment at its key European production site in Cologne, where Ford employs about 14,000 workers.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2023, 08:29 AM IST
TAGS: Ford Motor
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo of an autobahn stretch in Germany.
World's fastest highways may not have speed limit any time soon. Thank EVs
US auto giant Ford is planning to axe 3,200 jobs in Germany. The union of the carmaker said it was extremely concerned about the future of the company's sites in Europe's top economy.
Big slash: Ford Motor to cut thousands of jobs, bets on EV tech
Tesla_Model_S_black
Secret revealed: Tesla’s main weapon vs rivals
File photo: Workers at Vinfast auto plant on the occasion of its opening ceremony in Hai Phong city, Vietnam in 2019.
Vietnam EV maker VinFast to wage promotion war to fend off Tesla price cut
The new Hyundai Kona gets new styling elements both inside and outside, besides offering new powertrain choice for customers.
Hyundai reveals more details of new Kona, EV's powertrain remains a mystery
Shopping Bag Shop Now
50% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 299 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 316 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
ELV Car Mount Adjustable Car Phone Holder Universal Long Arm, Windshield for Smartphones - Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
14% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 749 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 cm) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
2% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 369 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo
68% OFF
ORJILO Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 319 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
62% OFF
Portronics AUTO 12 in-Car Bluetooth Receiver for Handsfree Calling, Music System, Supports All Smartphones (Black)
Rs. 564 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
61% OFF
HSR Car Accessories in 10PCS/1Set Car Wiper Detergent Effervescent Tablets Washer Auto Windshield Cleaner Glass Wash Cleaning Tablets
Rs. 197 Rs. 499
Amazon_Logo

Trending this Week

Tiago_EV_Blitz_4
Tata Tiago EV Blitz showcased at Auto Expo 2023
Jimny_10
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is finally here!
Keeway_SR250
Keeway SR250 is one of the best exhibits in two-wheeler segment at Auto Expo 2023
IMG_20230113_085405_01
Auto Expo 2023: Benda Dark Flag cruiser showcases its V4 engine with an air suspension
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara
Rule every road with the powerful and Advanced Grand Vitara

Latest News

Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider in ICU
Ola Electric responds to scooter accident after front wheel breaks; rider in ICU
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Hyundai Aura facelift launched: 5 things you should know
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
Okinawa announces first-ever European R&D centre, teases new electric cruiser
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
In pics: Porsche showcases its entire range in Festival of Dreams
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!
Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 electric scooter is here!

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city