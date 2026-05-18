Eicher Pro X electric trucks to power Amazon Now’s rapid expansion in India

Amazon India has announced plans to deploy around 1,000 electric trucks developed in collaboration with Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business division of VE Commercial Vehicles, for its Amazon Now operations across the country. The deployment is expected to become one of the largest dedicated electric truck fleets in India’s ecommerce and quick commerce sectors.

The partnership will see the introduction of the Eicher Pro X electric truck range, which has been specifically developed for high-frequency intra-city logistics operations. These trucks will be used to transport goods between Amazon’s fulfilment hubs and micro-fulfilment centres located closer to customers.

Amazon has already deployed around 50 units of the electric trucks and plans to scale the fleet to over 1,000 units by 2028. The trucks are expected to cover around 100 to 180 km daily while supporting multiple trips between facilities. Fast charging capability is also part of the package, with charging times claimed to be approximately 50 minutes.

The deployment will initially begin across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai, supporting the rapid expansion of Amazon Now. The quick commerce platform recently announced plans to expand to 100 cities across India with over 1,000 micro-fulfilment centres.

The Eicher Pro X range is offered in multiple configurations including MSC, CBC, FSD, ALC and Reefer body styles. The trucks are available in both 3.0-tonne and 3.5-tonne gross vehicle weight categories.

The Pro X range gets a 32 kWh battery pack as standard, while select 3.5-tonne variants are also offered with a larger 40 kWh battery option. The electric motor produces 80 kW of maximum power across the lineup.

The claimed certified driving range stands at 220 km for the 32 kWh variants, while the larger 40 kWh battery-equipped versions offer up to 249 km on a single charge. The trucks have been designed specifically for urban logistics with a compact footprint and multiple cargo configurations suited for ecommerce operations.

Abhinav Singh, Vice President Operations at Amazon India and Australia, said the company already operates more than 12,000 electric vehicles across India and continues to strengthen its sustainable transportation network.

SS Gill, Chief Commercial Officer at VE Commercial Vehicles, stated that the Pro X electric truck was co-developed with Amazon to meet the specific operational requirements of ecommerce and quick commerce logistics.

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