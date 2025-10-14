HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Corolla Concept Hints At Electric Power, To Debut At Japan Mobility Show 2025

Toyota Corolla Concept hints electric power, to debut at Japan Mobility Show'25

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 14 Oct 2025, 21:00 pm
  • Toyota previews the Corolla Concept for Japan Mobility Show 2025, hinting at all-electric power with a futuristic design.

Toyota Corolla Concept
The Toyota Corolla Concept brings a radical redesign of the four-door sedan, to be showcased this October at the Japan Mobility Show 2025
Toyota Corolla Concept
The Toyota Corolla Concept brings a radical redesign of the four-door sedan, to be showcased this October at the Japan Mobility Show 2025
Toyota has published a fresh set of teaser images previewing its lineup for the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, but our eyes are on a striking new concept that appears to underline the next-generation Corolla. The Toyota Corolla Concept, first seen in the “To You, Toyota" campaign, showcases a radical redesign of one of the world’s longest-running and best-selling nameplates and hints at a major shift in the Japanese automaker’s design language and powertrain plans.

At first glance, the Corolla Concept bears little resemblance to the current 12th-generation model sold internationally since 2020. It adopts sharper proportions, a lowered stance, and visual cues that align more closely with EVs, especially the new Prius. The front fascia features a reinterpreted hammerhead design, highlighted by full-width LED lighting taking on angular shapes. The conventional front grille is absent, replaced by a slim lower intake on the bumper and an air vent positioned at the base of the windshield.

Details that give the Corolla EV away

The Corolla Concept presents a taut, four-door sedan profile with a sloping roofline that flows into a ducktail-style rear spoiler. The sculpted door panels with flush-fitting handles and sleek sideview mirrors suggest that this concept may not be too far from being production-ready. A visible charging-port cover on the front fender strongly implies that Toyota’s next-gen Corolla will at least be launched in an all-electric guise. However, given the Corolla’s global reach, it is much too soon to rule out hybrid and pure-ICE variants.

The rear end continues the futuristic look with a light bar that spans the width of the trunk lid with pixel-LEDs for the taillamps. The “Corolla" script can be seen on the clean tailgate, accompanied by a prominent rear bumper with a centrally-positioned number plate.

Also Read : Ferrari Elettrica to debut in 2026 with over 1000 hp as Maranello's first EV

Interior design and availability

Toyota Corolla Concept
The Corolla Concept features a taut, 4-door profile with sharp styling elements and a sloping roofline that travels down into a ducktail spoiler
Toyota Corolla Concept
The Corolla Concept features a taut, 4-door profile with sharp styling elements and a sloping roofline that travels down into a ducktail spoiler

Interior details remain out of view, but the Corolla Concept is expected to debut an entirely new cabin layout. A flatter dashboard with a minimalist console design and heavy digital instrumentation is expected, marking a clear departure from the conservative interiors of earlier generations. While Toyota has not provided any technical specifications, the concept’s near-production design suggests that a market launch may follow soon in 2026 after its showcase in Tokyo. If launched as a pure-EV, it is likely to join the Prius and the bZ7 models in the automaker’s global electric portfolio.

More concepts

Alongside the Corolla concept, Toyota’s display at the Japan Mobility Show will include the Century Coupe, a luxury two-door extension of the brand’s flagship sedan; a six-wheeled Lexus LS-based people mover; and other experimental projects previewing Toyota’s next phase of electrified mobility.

First Published Date: 14 Oct 2025, 21:00 pm IST
TAGS: Corolla

