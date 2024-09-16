HT Auto
Driving to Nathu La? Soon, massive parking spot for 1,000 cars to open

By: PTI
| Updated on: 16 Sep 2024, 07:50 AM
Nathu La is a favourite destination for motorists who wish to explore Sikkim in all its glory. And having a new and large parking spot could further b
Honda City
At over 14,000 feet above sea level, Nathu La in Sikkim may not be for everyone. But well-paved roads maintained by Border Roads Organisation has meant that access to the border post has improved greatly in recent times. (HT Auto file photo)
Honda City
At over 14,000 feet above sea level, Nathu La in Sikkim may not be for everyone. But well-paved roads maintained by Border Roads Organisation has meant that access to the border post has improved greatly in recent times.

The Sikkim government has decided to build parking for 1,000 tourist vehicles at Nathu La at the India-China border, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said.

The scenic Ganesh Tok on the outskirts of Gangtok will be developed as a tourist spot with various amenities such as restaurants and banquet halls, among others, he said.

"We propose to construct a parking facility at Nathula to accommodate 1,000 vehicles to boost tourism," Tamang posted on Facebook after chairing a high-level meeting at his official residence at Mintokgang on Saturday night.

Ganesh Tok will also have areas for events, and feature a centre that will highlight Sikkim's unique artwork and culture with a design that reflects the region's topography and ecology, aiming to attract international visitors, he said.

The state government will also construct a convention centre at Namli with facilities such as guest houses, conference rooms, auditoriums, restaurants, a sports complex and a wedding hall, he added.

A 500-bed hostel for working women will be built in Gangtok, Tamang said.

The state government will construct houses under the Mukhyamantri Punarvaas Awas Yojana to resettle people affected by the floods of October 2023, he said.

"Each of these projects reflects a commitment to improving infrastructure, enhancing tourism, supporting working women, and addressing housing needs, all contributing to the region's development and overall quality of life for its residents," he said.

The CM said he suggested officers to integrate Sikkimese aesthetics and design principles into the projects as well as the local cultural elements and traditional motifs.

First Published Date: 16 Sep 2024, 07:50 AM IST
TAGS: Nathu La

It's either expired or it's incorrect.