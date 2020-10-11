Delhi govt exempts road tax on battery-operated vehicles under its EV policy

The Delhi government has exempted road tax on its battery-operated vehicles under its new Electric Vehicle Policy, Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday.

The Transport department, in it notification issued on Saturday, stated that the Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi exempted the tax levied upon all battery electric vehicles with immediate effect.

(Also read | 1,000 electric buses, 200 EV charging stations for Delhi; Centre assures subsidy)

Gahlot said in a tweet "Congrats Delhi! As promised by CM @ArvindKejriwal when announcing landmark EV Policy, Delhi govt has EXEMPTED road tax on Battery Operated Vehicles. With rigc vehicle ht incentives & supporting infra, we are determined to ensure Delhi leads the country in rapid transition to Elec Vehicles (sic)."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.