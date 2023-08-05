Want an off-road EV? Check out Mahindra BE Rall-e Concept

Published Aug 05, 2023

Mahindra has revealed   BE Rall-e Concept

It is designed as an electric SUV that can be used for both on the road and off it

It will be based on INGLO EV platform. The same platform will be used for five more electric SUVs.

The Rall-e Concept belongs to the BE family of electric SUVs. Mahindra will also sell electric SUVs under XUV brand

Mahindra will launch the BE Rall-E Concept in October 2025

However, the new range of electric SUVs will start launching from December 2024

The Rall-E will be offered with RWD and AWD powertrain.

The power output for the RWD version will be between 170-210 kW

The AWD powertrain will be between 250-290 kW. Standstill to 100 kmph is promised in between 5 and 6 seconds.
