Want an off-road EV? Check out Mahindra BE Rall-e Concept

Mahindra has revealed BE Rall-e Concept
It is designed as an electric SUV that can be used for both on the road and off it
It will be based on INGLO EV platform. The same platform will be used for five more electric SUVs.
The Rall-e Concept belongs to the BE family of electric SUVs. Mahindra will also sell electric SUVs under XUV brand
Mahindra will launch the BE Rall-E Concept in October 2025
However, the new range of electric SUVs will start launching from December 2024
The Rall-E will be offered with RWD and AWD powertrain.
The power output for the RWD version will be between 170-210 kW
The AWD powertrain will be between 250-290 kW. Standstill to 100 kmph is promised in between 5 and 6 seconds.