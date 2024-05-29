Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc for Kolkata motorists, over 600 cars damaged

The Cyclone Remal has wreaked havoc on many of Kolkata's car owners. As many as 600 cars have been damaged to different extents in the city due to the super cyclonic storm and waterlogging caused by the heavy rain over the last two days. Anadabajar Patrika has reported that waterlogging caused damage to about 250 cars alone. Citing the Kolkata Traffic Police (KPT), the report has stated that the police department alone mobilised 600 cars that were damaged due to the storm and rain

The report further stated that many car owners whose vehicles have been damaged have no special insurance policies which is required to get coverage for damages caused by natural calamities like floods, storms etc. Due to Cyclone Remal several cars parked on an open parking ground in the northern suburbs of the city were severely damaged on Sunday, when a chimney from an abandoned factory fell upon those vehicles. Besides that, many car owners faced trouble as water entered into their vehicles due to parking in low-lying areas as well as major waterlogging in various parts of the city.

This situation has resulted in a surge in vehicle owners taking their damaged cars to the service centres, revealed one of the service centres in the city. The modern cars come equipped with a wide range of sensors, which get critically impacted due to the water. Besides that metal parts of the vehicles get prone to rust after being exposed to water for a long period.

Usually, Kolkata is not considered among those cities where flood-like situations are common. This is why, car owners in the city often neglect purchasing special add-ons for their vehicle insurance coverages, which would protect the cars from damage caused by waterlogging, storms, floods etc.

