BMW to Maruti Suzuki: Here's a list of all the car manufacturers that will hike prices from April 1

Indian car buyers will have to shell out more money starting April 1, 2025, as multiple automakers have announced price hikes across their portfolios. Rising input costs, increased commodity prices, and higher operational expenses have been cited as reasons for the increments. Here’s a brand-wise breakdown of the upcoming price hikes:

1 BMW and MINI BMW will increase prices by up to 3 per cent across all models, including the BMW 2 Series, BMW XM, MINI Cooper S and Countryman. While the automaker has not disclosed a specific reason, rising input costs are believed to be a factor. Notably, BMW is the first luxury brand to announce a price hike for the new financial year.

2 Renault Renault will increase prices by up to 2 per cent for the Kiger, Kwid and Triber. The manufacturer has attributed the hike to rising input costs. Renault’s CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle stated that the company had absorbed costs for a long time but had to revise prices to maintain quality. This is Renault’s first price hike since February 2023.

3 Honda Honda has announced a price hike for its entire range including the Amaze, City, City e:HEV and Elevate, though the exact percentage increase is yet to be specified. The reason for the hike is increased input costs and operational expenses. This will be Honda’s second price hike in 2025 after a revision in January.

5 Kia Kia will implement a price hike of up to 3 per cent across its complete lineup due to increased commodity prices and supply chain costs. Hardeep Singh Brar, VP – Sales and Marketing said Kia is absorbing a portion of the increased costs but must adjust prices to maintain quality and technology standards.

6 Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki has announced another price hike across its entire lineup, though the exact increase is yet to be specified. The company cited rising input costs and operational expenses as the primary reasons. This will be Maruti Suzuki’s third price hike in 2025 following increases in January (4 per cent) and February (1 per cent to 4 per cent).

7 Tata Motors Tata Motors will increase prices by 3 per cent across all ICE, CNG and electric vehicles, including the Nexon, Punch, Curvv, Harrier, Safari, Tigor, Tiago, Altroz and Tata’s EV lineup. The company stated that the hike is necessary to offset rising input costs. This will be Tata’s second price hike for 2025.

