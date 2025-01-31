These Yamaha bikes get a massive 1.10 lakh price cut. Check details

Published Jan 31, 2025

The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 received a price cut of up to 1.10 lakh with effect from February 1

The Yamaha MT-03 now costs 3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, a price cut of 1.10 lakh

The Yamaha R3 is now priced at 3.60 lakh, ex-showroom, a price drop of 1.05 lakh

The R3 is now cheaper than the Aprilia RS 457 and 39,000 costlier than the KTM RC 390

The move will help Yamaha dealers clear unsold stock and may way for new models

The MT-03 and the R3 are based on the same platform with identical cycle parts

The bikes get USD forks and a monoshock and wear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS

The 321 cc twin-cylinder unit makes 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque

The R3 and the MT-03 share the same digital cluster that shows essential information
