The Yamaha R3 and MT-03 received a price cut of up to ₹1.10 lakh with effect from February 1
The Yamaha MT-03 now costs ₹3.50 lakh, ex-showroom, a price cut of ₹1.10 lakh
The Yamaha R3 is now priced at ₹3.60 lakh, ex-showroom, a price drop of ₹1.05 lakh
The R3 is now cheaper than the Aprilia RS 457 and ₹39,000 costlier than the KTM RC 390
The move will help Yamaha dealers clear unsold stock and may way for new models
The MT-03 and the R3 are based on the same platform with identical cycle parts
The bikes get USD forks and a monoshock and wear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS
The 321 cc twin-cylinder unit makes 41.4 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque
The R3 and the MT-03 share the same digital cluster that shows essential information