Auto recap, Sept 11: Skoda's new EV, Mahindra to honour warranty for E20…

Skoda developing new EV for India

Skoda Auto's global CEO, Klaus Zellmer, announced that the Czech automotive firm is in the process of developing a new, cost-effective electric vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market.

Skoda Auto, known for its models such as the Kodiaq, Slavia, and Kushaq, is aiming to localize a new electric vehicle platform. This platform, initially created in China, is being modified for the Indian market and will serve as the basis for future Skoda and Volkswagen electric vehicles tailored for India. The CMP 21 platform will allow Skoda to produce several electric vehicles in India that can successfully compete with rival brands that are already making significant progress in the fully electric vehicle market.

Mahindra to honour all vehicle warranty commitments for E20

Mahindra & Mahindra has declared its commitment to uphold all warranty obligations for customers regarding the use of E20 fuel. The automaker has communicated this advisory to both customers and dealers, ensuring that older Mahindra vehicles continue to be protected under the official warranty period. Furthermore, the auto giant confirmed that its engines fully meet the current gasoline standards and can be "safely operated" with E20 fuel.

Mahindra indicated that vehicles manufactured after April 1, 2025, are specifically designed to comply with E20 fuel standards to guarantee optimal acceleration and fuel efficiency. The automaker also noted that earlier models may experience slight variations in acceleration or fuel efficiency, which could depend on the driver's habits. Nevertheless, Mahindra assured that its older vehicles are "entirely safe to drive" using the new E20 fuel.

Moto Morini Seiemmezzo 650 range prices slashed

Moto Morini has revealed that it has reduced the prices of the Seiemmezzo models - Retro Street and Scrambler - by as much as ₹91,000. The Moto Morini Seiemmezzo Retro Street 650 and Scrambler are now available for ₹4.29 lakh (ex-showroom) each. The two motorcycles are nearly identical, with the exception of minor cosmetic differences and the availability of wire-spoke wheels on the Scrambler, as opposed to the alloy wheels found on the Retro Street.

It is worth noting that the Moto Morini Seiemmezzo bikes have experienced a second major price reduction this year. The Seiemmezzo 650 Retro Street was formerly priced at ₹6.99 lakh, while the 650 Scrambler was sold for ₹7.10 lakh. Earlier this year, the manufacturer announced a substantial price cut of ₹2 lakh in February, which lowered the prices to ₹4.99 lakh and ₹5.20 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. This latest price drop further enhances the accessibility of these models.

