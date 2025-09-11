HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra To Honour All Vehicle Warranty Commitments With E20 Fuel Usage

Mahindra to honour all vehicle warranty commitments with E20 fuel usage

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Sept 2025, 20:53 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

Mahindra said that while older vehicles are completely safe to drive, they could see a minor variation in acceleration or fuel efficiency, depending on the driver behaviour.

Mahindra Scorpio-N ADAS
Mahindra said that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are specifically calibrated for E20 fuel compliance
Mahindra Scorpio-N ADAS
Mahindra said that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are specifically calibrated for E20 fuel compliance
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra BE 6 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced it will honour all warranty commitments to customers on account of the E20 fuel usage. The automaker has issued the advisory to customers and dealers alike, ensuring older Mahindra vehicles remain covered under the official warranty period. The auto giant also stated that its engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and can be “operated safely" with E20 fuel.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Mahindra To Honour Vehicle Warranty Over E20 Fuel

Mahindra said that vehicles produced after April 1, 2025, are specifically calibrated for E20 fuel compliance to ensure acceleration and fuel efficiency. The automaker added that vehicles produced earlier could see a minor variation in acceleration or fuel efficiency, depending on the driver's behaviour. That said, Mahindra stated that its older vehicles are “completely safe to drive" with the new E20 fuel.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra E20 Nxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra e20 NXT
BatteryCapacity Icon15 kWh Range Icon140 km
₹ 6 - 8 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv500 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV500 2025
Engine Icon2179 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Thar E (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar E
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon400 km
₹ 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Vision Sxt (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Vision SXT
₹ 13.50 - 22 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Scorpio N (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio N
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Mahindra passes on full GST benefits, prices slashed by up to 1.56 lakh

Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra said its engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and can be operated safely with E20 fuel
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Mahindra said its engines are fully compliant with existing gasoline standards and can be operated safely with E20 fuel

The company further stated that it has been at the “forefront of supporting and embracing government initiatives surrounding alternative fuels, especially biofuels, whenever mandated. We believe in contributing to a sustainable future through innovative automotive solutions."

The announcement should instil more confidence in Mahindra customers over their vehicle warranty being honoured. Most vehicles manufactured before April are compatible with up to E10 or a 10 per cent ethanol blend. That said, manufacturers building engines for India have factored in adulteration over the years, making the power mills more resilient to different fuel types.

What Is E20 Fuel?

The E20 fuel essentially brings a 20 per cent ethanol mix to petrol. Several vehicle users have complained about a drop in fuel efficiency by up to 15-20 per cent with the use of the new fuel. Moreover, the corrosive nature of ethanol is said to further damage the engine and other internal components over prolonged use. In contrast, the central government has maintained that the E20 blend does not hurt the life of the vehicle. It also claims that the drop in fuel efficiency is reportedly 1-2 per cent, as per the testing agencies.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 11 Sept 2025, 20:53 pm IST
TAGS: Ethanol

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.