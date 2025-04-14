Auto recap, April 13: Hyundai Creta becomes bestseller SUV of FY25, Delhi EV Policy 2.0

The automotive industry is characterized by its fast-moving nature, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, April 13.

Hyundai Creta becomes best-selling SUV for FY25

Since its introduction in 2016, the Hyundai Creta has been a familiar sight on Indian roads. In March 2025, it was the country's top-selling car and ended the financial year as the second-best-selling SUV overall — an indication of its ongoing popularity in a congested market. At the beginning of 2024, Hyundai launched a mid-cycle update to the vehicle, with alterations to the exterior design and cabin elements, driven by ever-changing consumer tastes, especially with respect to design and in-car technology. The Creta's success in the market compels us to ask an interesting question: how has it managed to remain relevant in the increasingly competitive compact SUV space?

Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 targets 95% electric vehicles by 2027, with 20,000 jobs on the horizon

The Delhi Government is gearing up to unveil the second phase of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which promises to be a game-changer in the city's effort for cleaner transportation. The proposed EV Policy 2.0 will presumably focus on creating jobs, enhancing the EV ecosystem, and achieving more substantial cuts in vehicle emissions in the capital, a report by PTI stated. Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, states that the revised policy aims to establish around 20,000 new employment opportunities in the EV ecosystem for the capital. These jobs will range from running charging stations to taking care of battery recycling. The intent of the new employment is to help the capital in its transition to clean energy and to provide new job opportunities.

Brembo and Michelin team up to launch smart brake tech for future-ready cars. Check details

In a world increasingly defined by smarter, more connected vehicles, two automotive powerhouses, Brembo—recognized for high-performance braking solutions—and Michelin, a dominant player in tyres, are working together to reinvent the way modern vehicles engage with the road. It's more than improving brake performance, it's about creating an intelligent driving experience. Conventional brake systems are based on mechanical linkages and hydraulic pressure. But Brembo's new Sensify system is different, bringing a digital, predictive model that evolves in real-time. Rather than one uniform response, braking is tailored uniquely at each wheel, guided by data and electric actuation. The aim here is to have fine-grained control, greater safety, and effortless integration with the next-generation vehicle systems.

