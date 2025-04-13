HT Auto
Brembo and Michelin team up to launch smart brake tech for future-ready cars

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Apr 2025, 09:48 AM
  More than a novel braking solution, this project is said to be a stepping stone to software-driven vehicle dynamics. While still in the works, the Brembo-Michelin partnership is set to make its production launch by 2026.
Brembo's new Sensify system brings a digital, predictive model that evolves in real time. (Photo is representational)
Brembo's new Sensify system brings a digital, predictive model that evolves in real time. (Photo is representational)

In a world increasingly defined by smarter, more connected vehicles, two automotive powerhouses, Brembo—recognized for high-performance braking solutions—and Michelin, a dominant player in tires, are working together to reinvent the way modern vehicles engage with the road. It's more than improving brake performance, it's about creating an intelligent driving experience.

Conventional brake systems are based on mechanical linkages and hydraulic pressure. But Brembo's new Sensify system is different, bringing a digital, predictive model that evolves in real time. Rather than one uniform response, braking is tailored uniquely at each wheel, guided by data and electric actuation. The aim here is to have fine-grained control, greater safety, and effortless integration with the next-generation vehicle systems.

Also Read : Michelin considering production of passenger vehicle tyres in India

Michelin's contribution to this union isn't about rubber hitting the road—it's about taking tire behavior and converting it into actionable intelligence. By examining real-time data on load, temperature, air pressure, and wear, Michelin's technology provides the Sensify system with vital insight into how much grip each tire has at any given time. That means the braking system has a precise idea of how hard it can push without sacrificing control.

Results of having smarter braking solution

The companies claim that combined trials have subjected this system to relentless testing in various situations (wet ground, worn tyres, cold mornings and hot asphalt). The test concluded a substantial reduction in stopping distances, in addition to stability and a braking performance that changes at the slightest hint of a difference in tyre behaviour or road conditions.

More than a novel braking solution, this project is said to be a stepping stone to software-driven vehicle dynamics. As automotive systems become more digital, Sensify has the potential to become a kind of central nervous system—communicating with traction control, active suspension, and even power delivery. By having real-time knowledge of grip levels, other systems can adjust in the moment, enhancing efficiency and safety throughout.

Also Read : Brake manufacturer Brembo buys Apollo-backed suspension maker Ohlins

While still in the works, the Brembo-Michelin partnership is set to make its production launch by 2026. As cars become rolling computers on wheels, technologies such as these will be at the forefront—not only enabling cars to stop quicker, but to think more intelligently.

First Published Date: 13 Apr 2025, 09:48 AM IST
