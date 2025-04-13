Delhi’s EV Policy 2.0 targets 95% electric vehicles by 2027, 20,000 jobs on the horizon

The Delhi Government is gearing up to unveil the second phase of its Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which promises to be a game-changer in the city's effort for cleaner transportation. The proposed EV Policy 2.0 will presumably focus on creating jobs, enhancing the EV ecosystem, and achieving more substantial cuts in vehicle emissions in the capital, a report by PTI stated.

Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, states that the revised policy aims to establish around 20,000 new employment opportunities in the EV ecosystem for the capital. These jobs will range from running charging stations to taking care of battery recycling. The intent of the new employment is to help the capital in its transition to clean energy and to provide new job opportunities.

The draft policy also indicates that skill development centres will be established in partnership with academic institutions. These centres are intended to develop a skilled workforce to perform maintenance and running of EVs along with other technical skills to develop trained staff as the market grows.

Wider EV adoption targets by 2027

A key point of the policy is its ambitious target—95 per cent of all new vehicle registration in Delhi will be electric by 2027. This encompasses two-wheelers, autos, delivery vehicles, and buses. To facilitate this transition, the city intends to establish a dense grid of public charging points and battery-swapping stations by 2030, with access guaranteed for each vehicle type.

The policy also sets out strict timelines to end fossil-fuel-powered vehicles. Beginning on August 15, 2024, no new CNG auto-rickshaws will be registered, and older CNG auto-rickshaws more than ten years old will have to be converted to battery-powered vehicles. In addition, beginning mid-2025, CNG three-wheelers used for goods transport will no longer be registered.

A more significant step is anticipated in August 2026, when petrol and CNG two-wheelers will no longer be allowed to register in Delhi.

Policy implementation and financing

The policy is on the cards to be formally notified after getting clearance from the Cabinet. For administering the rollout of this wide-ranging policy, the government intends to establish a standalone Delhi Clean Mobility Center. It will be funded through current charges on non-electric vehicles and the Air Ambience Fund, channeled into the reinforced State EV Fund.

