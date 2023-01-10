Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Auto Expo 2023: Mg’s Metaverse Platform ‘mgverse’ Goes Live Tomorrow

Auto Expo 2023: MG’s Metaverse platform ‘MGverse’ goes live tomorrow

Many manufacturers are now entering into the Metaverse platform. Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and MG are some of these manufacturers. Now, MG has announced that their pavilion at Auto Expo 2023 will be available for everyone through MGverse which is the manufacturer's metaverse platform. A person would be able to experience the Metaverse from anywhere through a 3D, virtual reality-based immersive experience. The MGverse goes live on January 11th, the opening day of the Auto Expo.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jan 2023, 13:52 PM
Follow us on:
MGverse will go live on 11th January. Customers can visit the MGverse to get a fully immersive, real-time experience of the Auto Expo 2023.

The MGverse has been launched with an integrated ‘Explore & Creator’s center, a virtual experience zone with extended customer experience touchpoints, the MG Arena including an Avatar Shop, as well as other options, which enable customers and visitors to personalize, accessorize, build, and even buy their favourite MG vehicle in the Metaverse itself.

Commenting on the occasion of the MGverse going live, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences. It is indeed a matter of pride, as we have made it possible through technology, the advantages of even greater human interactivity."

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
UPCOMING
Mg Air Ev
| Electric | Automatic
₹10 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Mg Hector Facelift
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹25 - 27 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
Tata Blackbird
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 - 16.5 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mahindra Xuv300 Turbo Sport
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.2 kmpl | 129 bhp
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Customers can visit the MGverse to get a fully immersive, real-time experience of the Auto Expo 2023. People who log on to the platform can take a virtual tour of the expo. They can virtually view their realistic Avatar by entering MG's expo pavilion and experiencing interactive engagement features while conversing with other Avatars.Customers visiting the Auto Expo virtually in MGverse can also get themselves clicked at the MGverse booth and take a selfie.

Watch: MG Hector 2023: First Look

Meanwhile, MG will be showcasing a new compact electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023. There will also be MG4 EV and MG5 EV at the Expo. MG will also be announcing the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus whose facelifted version was unveiled recently.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2023, 13:52 PM IST
TAGS: Metaverse Auto Expo 2023 MG Motor
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS