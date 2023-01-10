Auto Expo 2023: MG’s Metaverse platform ‘MGverse’ goes live tomorrow

Many manufacturers are now entering into the Metaverse platform. Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and MG are some of these manufacturers. Now, MG has announced that their pavilion at Auto Expo 2023 will be available for everyone through MGverse which is the manufacturer's metaverse platform. A person would be able to experience the Metaverse from anywhere through a 3D, virtual reality-based immersive experience. The MGverse goes live on January 11th, the opening day of the Auto Expo.

The MGverse has been launched with an integrated ‘Explore & Creator’s center, a virtual experience zone with extended customer experience touchpoints, the MG Arena including an Avatar Shop, as well as other options, which enable customers and visitors to personalize, accessorize, build, and even buy their favourite MG vehicle in the Metaverse itself.

Commenting on the occasion of the MGverse going live, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “With the automotive buying journey moving online and new-age customers demanding digital products and brand experiences more than ever, MGverse, the first of its kind is creating a new era of immersive customer experiences. It is indeed a matter of pride, as we have made it possible through technology, the advantages of even greater human interactivity."

Customers can visit the MGverse to get a fully immersive, real-time experience of the Auto Expo 2023. People who log on to the platform can take a virtual tour of the expo. They can virtually view their realistic Avatar by entering MG's expo pavilion and experiencing interactive engagement features while conversing with other Avatars.Customers visiting the Auto Expo virtually in MGverse can also get themselves clicked at the MGverse booth and take a selfie.

Meanwhile, MG will be showcasing a new compact electric vehicle at the Auto Expo 2023. There will also be MG4 EV and MG5 EV at the Expo. MG will also be announcing the prices of the Hector and Hector Plus whose facelifted version was unveiled recently.

