Anand Mahindra meets Bujji, a gigantic electric car that weighs 6,000 kg

Cars have been featured in movies extensively. Various science fiction movies from around the world have depicted cars in different lights. It seems Kalki 2898 AD, an upcoming Indian epic dystopian science-fiction action film written and directed by Nag Ashwin, which will feature Prabhas in a leading role will have a key character in the form of a car. Named Bujji, the car has been already unveiled performing action stunts in the trailer of the movie. Recently, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra took Bujji for a spin.

Voiced by Keerty Suresh, Bujji plays the crucial role of Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s trusted best friend in the upcoming film that is slated to release on June 27. The futuristic and gigantic vehicle looks very unusual with its mammoth wheels that look like to have taken inspiration from the Batmobile of Batman movies. There is a transparent canopy on the cockpit, which looks like has drawn design motivation from fighter aircraft.

An interesting fact is that the film's director Nag Ashwin reached out to Mahindra during the film's making and in response to his request, Anand Mahindra activated his team and connected the filmmaker with Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives, which is known for making automotive parts.

In a post on his X (Previously Twitter) handle, Anand Mahindra shared that the gigantic vehicle is powered by two Mahindra electric motors powering the rear spherical wheel. Bujji has three mammoth wheels, two at the front and one spherical wheel at the rear.

Fun stuff does, indeed, happen on X …



We’re so proud of @nagashwin7 and his tribe of filmmakers who aren’t afraid to think big…and I mean REALLY big..



Our team in Mahindra Research Valley in Chennai helped the Kalki team realise its vision for a futuristic vehicle by… pic.twitter.com/yAb47nx7ut — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 23, 2024

The electric propulsion system includes a 47 kWh battery pack, which paired with the electric motors churns out 126 bhp peak power and mind-boggling 9,800 Nm of maximum torque. Dimensionally, the vehicle measures 6,075 mm in length, 3,380 mm in width and has a height of 2,186 mm. The Jayem Automotives has revealed that the vehicle can reach a top speed of 45 kmph and it offers battery swapping technology.

