Ahead of Magnite SUV launch, Nissan bolsters sales and service network

Ahead of the launch of the Nissan Magnite SUV on December 2, Nissan India is gearing up to strengthen its customer services. The Japanese carmaker has tied up with channel partners, an end-to-end digital ecosystem and virtual showroom with vehicle configurator in an effort to give a better buying and after-sales service to customers for the upcoming Magnite SUV.

As part of the exercise, Nissan has come up with vehicle configurator which will help buyers to customise their vehicle with a choice of tech pack for extra features inside a Magnite.

The company has also provided platform to book and buy the Magnite SUV through contactless end-to-end e-commerce, including the finance process. It also offers a unique virtual test-drive feature for buyers from home on personal devices.

Nissan India has also enhanced its customer connectivity with 30 new service stations and 20 new showrooms across the country.

"Nissan India’s focus is onto improving customers connectivity by providing a seamless journey through these company-owned platforms. We are adapting and adopting the changes in the marketplace to strengthen Nissan’s commitment to the Indian customer on product and service assurances," said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.

"With India gradually becoming a more strategic base for value-added services, Nissan’s new and improved initiatives will underscore our desire to give customers a hassle-free, safe, and satisfying sales and service process that is enhanced by a comprehensive digital ecosystem for discerning customers,"said Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also introduced ‘Nissan Express Service’ to deliver a quick and comprehensive service experience in just 90-minutes. Nissan will extend the service reach to its customers by conducting 'Nissan Service Clinics' in 100+ upcountry locations. Nissan will also offer ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ to follow Covid-19 guidelines and provide customers with car service without having to leave their home. It will also offers ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships which mitigates the risk of Covid-19.