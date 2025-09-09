Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility ahead of 2026 reveal

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 09 Sept 2025, 20:20 pm
  • The German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently dropped the first-ever teaser of the C-Class EV at the IAA Mobility Munich 2025. 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV teased at IAA Mobility Munich 2025
After the unveiling of the electric version of the GLC SUV, the German automaker Mercedes-Benz recently released a teaser of the electric C-Class sedan. The C-Class EV will compete with the BMW i3, and both are slated for a 2026 debut.

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Exterior

Additionally, the new all-electric C-Class is based on the new MB.EA platform, which will only underpin the electric models. The teaser only shows an “Iconic Grille" that includes four glowing horizontal slats, which resemble the new design language of the GLC EV.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz vows to keep V12 alive in era of aggressive electrification, plans multiple models

The headlamps of this all-electric C-Class have a three-pointed-star-like DRLs within. However, the teaser only shows the silhouette of this upcoming all-electric Mercedes sedan.

Another thing illuminated on the grille is the iconic three-pointed star. The lower part of the bumper is likely to have air vents for good aerodynamics.

Moreover, the teaser also exhibits some portion of the rear end, which shows the triangular rear quarter glass section.

Also Read : New design grille to 39-inch MBUX Hyperscreen: Key 6 exciting features of Mercedes-Benz GLC EV

2026 Mercedes-Benz C-Class EV: Battery specifications

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be based on the MB.EA platform as the new GLC EQ (EV). More so, the electric sedan is also expected to have a similar set of powertrains as the GLC EQ. Having said that, it is likely to draw power from a 94 kWh battery pack, coupled with an 800V system. It also means a 374 bhp single motor and a 489 bhp dual-motor (AWD) setup are expected too.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz admits large displays are not luxury anymore, aims for improved softwares

Mercedes-Benz is also planning to provide a 330 kW DC fast charger, which can potentially take less than 30 minutes to recharge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent. For reference, the NMC battery of the GLC takes about 24 minutes to charge from 10 to 80 per cent, allowing for a 303 km (WLTP) top-up within 10 minutes.

First Published Date: 09 Sept 2025, 20:20 pm IST
TAGS: mercedes mercedes benz c class electric vehicle
