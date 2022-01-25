Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tork Kratos electric bike to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Tork Kratos electric bike to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Tork Kratos comes based on the T6X concept model which was showcased back in September 2016.Bookings for the new Tork electric bike will begin soon after the bike's launch, while for deliveries customers will have to wait for at least a few months.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Jan 2022, 08:48 PM
The Tork Kratos was earlier codenamed T6X and has been undergoing tests for the last couple of years.

Tork Motors is geared up for the introduction of its new electric bike in the Indian market tomorrow which will be the 75th Republic day of India.

The Tork Kratos e-bike was initially known by the name Tork T6X but the motorcycle is claimed to have come a long way with thorough developments in the last few years.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Newtron
₹ 29,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Kross
₹ 35,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Huge
₹ 38,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Montra
₹ 40,700 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Loev
₹ 59,900 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric Gpsie
₹ 64,990 *Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

It comes based on the T6X concept model which was showcased back in September 2016.

The Kratos EV will sport the company's proprietary operating system called Tork Intuitive Response Operating System (TIROS). This feature basically improves the overall user experience by managing functions such as power management, real-time power consumption, data compilation, and range forecasts. In addition to that, expect the model to also sport features such as navigation, anti-theft, geo-fencing, and a smartphone charging port.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December)

The motorcycle will source power from Tork's in-house developed battery and axial flux motor, making it a completely India-made product. Its performance will be comparable to 150cc-160cc sports commuter motorcycles present in India.

The Pune-based EV maker has said in the past that the motorcycle has gone through a thorough development phase and it has left no stones unturned to make sure that the customers get a well-engineered product. The EV maker also claims that Kratos is India’s first indigenously designed and engineered motorcycle to go on sale.

Bookings for the new Tork electric bike will begin soon after the bike's launch, while for deliveries customers will have to wait for at least a few months.

Expected Price:

As far as the launch price goes, expect the Tork Kratos to be launched in India at around 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 25 Jan 2022, 08:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tork Tork EV electric bike EV Mobility electric mobility Tork Kratos Republic Day 2022
Related Stories
Revolt RV400 rivaling Tork Kratos electric bike to launch on this date
19 Jan 2022
BattRE to launch new electric scooter and motorcycle soon
20 Jan 2022
Exclusive: India's first electric cruiser bike Komaki Ranger to launch this week
18 Jan 2022
After Ather, Hero MotoCorp to invest in Gogoro's EV battery swap technology
19 Jan 2022
Honda Shine becomes first 125 cc bike to hit one-crore customers milestone
18 Jan 2022
Mahindra joins hands with Hero Electric to manufacture electric two-wheelers
19 Jan 2022
Suzuki Avenis 125 cc scooter arrives in dealerships, deliveries to start soon
18 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS