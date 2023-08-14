Tork Kratos R electric bike gets a more affordable variant

Tork Kratos R Urban trim is priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune)
It it about ₹20,000 cheaper than the top-spec version
It is aimed at city riders and gets limited features, top speed and range over the top variant
It looks identical to the standard model
It is available in three solid colours - Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black
The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack
It gets only the City mode with a top speed of 70 kmph
It gets range of over 100 km on a single charge
Complete feature stack is being offered for free for the first 30 days after purchase