Tork Kratos R electric bike gets a more affordable variant

Tork Kratos R Urban trim is priced at 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune)

 It it about 20,000 cheaper than the top-spec version

 It is aimed at city riders and gets limited features, top speed and range over the top variant

It looks identical to the standard model 

 It is available in three solid colours - Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black

The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack

It gets only the City mode with a top speed of 70 kmph

 It gets range of over 100 km on a single charge

Complete feature stack is being offered for free for the first 30 days after purchase
