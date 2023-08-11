HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles More Affordable Tork Kratos R E Motorcycle Urban Variant Launched At 1.67 Lakh

More affordable Tork Kratos R e-motorcycle Urban variant launched at 1.67 lakh

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up Tork Motors has launched the new Kratos R Urban variant, bringing a more affordable version of the electric motorcycle. The Tork Kratos R Urban trim is priced at 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), which makes it about 20,000 cheaper than the top-spec version. The new variant is said to be aimed at city riders and gets limited features, top speed and range over the top variant.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2023, 17:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Tork Kratos-R Urban trim is ₹20,000 cheaper than the top-spec Kratos-R and gets limited features over the latter
The Tork Kratos-R Urban trim is ₹20,000 cheaper than the top-spec Kratos-R and gets limited features over the latter

The Tork Kratos R Urban trim looks identical to the standard model and is available in three solid colours - Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black. Power comes from the same Axial Flux motor with 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Kratos-R Urban trim gets only the City mode with a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of over 100 km on a single charge.

Also Read : Tork Kratos R price hiked after FAME II subsidy revision, retails at 1.87 lakh

Announcing the new trim, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “As we make our way into new markets in the country, we realise there is a great variation in riding style and usage pattern of our consumers. The new ‘Urban’ trim fulfils the requirements of an urban commuter who wants uncompromised performance and range at a very accessible price point and the features that he needs on an everyday basis. While this makes a compelling case for itself, the customers will also have the flexibility to upgrade within a fixed time frame."

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Tork Motors Kratos (HT Auto photo)
Tork Motors Kratos
₹ 1.22 - 1.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar N160 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar N160
₹ 1.23 - 1.31 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio Plus
₹1.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lambretta G-special Electric Scooter
₹1.25 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar Ns200
₹ 1.25 - 1.41 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Tork is offering the complete feature stack on the Kratos R Urban trim for free for the first 30 days after purchase. This will include the multiple riding modes - Eco, City and Sports, reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle locator, anti-theft system, geofencing, charging point location, OTA updates, ride analytics, guide me home lights and more.

Also Read : Tork Motors expands presence in Gujarat with experience centres in Rajkot and Ahmedabad

Customers will have the option to pay an extra 20,000, essentially the difference between the top-spec Kratos R and Kratos R Urban, to retain these features. That said, customers will need to pay the difference within six months of purchase. The Tork Kratos R Urban trim will be available for bookings from August 15, 2023, onwards at the company’s experience centres across the country. The booking can be made for a token of 999.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2023, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: electric motorcycle Tork Motors Tork Kratos R Tork Kratos R Urban

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 269 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
Kitchenwell Car Backseat Headrest Hook/Hanger - Universal Organizer for Handbag, Wallets, Grocery Bags - Durable Design - Black Color, (Pack of 4)
Rs. 49
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.