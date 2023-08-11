More affordable Tork Kratos R e-motorcycle Urban variant launched at 1.67 lakh

Pune-based electric two-wheeler start-up Tork Motors has launched the new Kratos R Urban variant, bringing a more affordable version of the electric motorcycle. The Tork Kratos R Urban trim is priced at ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune), which makes it about ₹20,000 cheaper than the top-spec version. The new variant is said to be aimed at city riders and gets limited features, top speed and range over the top variant.

The Tork Kratos R Urban trim looks identical to the standard model and is available in three solid colours - Streaky Red, Oceanic Blue, and Midnight Black. Power comes from the same Axial Flux motor with 9 kW (12 bhp) and 38 Nm of peak torque. The motor is powered by a 4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The Kratos-R Urban trim gets only the City mode with a top speed of 70 kmph and a range of over 100 km on a single charge.

Announcing the new trim, Kapil Shelke, Founder & CEO, Tork Motors, said, “As we make our way into new markets in the country, we realise there is a great variation in riding style and usage pattern of our consumers. The new ‘Urban’ trim fulfils the requirements of an urban commuter who wants uncompromised performance and range at a very accessible price point and the features that he needs on an everyday basis. While this makes a compelling case for itself, the customers will also have the flexibility to upgrade within a fixed time frame."

Tork is offering the complete feature stack on the Kratos R Urban trim for free for the first 30 days after purchase. This will include the multiple riding modes - Eco, City and Sports, reverse mode, fast charging, in-app navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, vehicle locator, anti-theft system, geofencing, charging point location, OTA updates, ride analytics, guide me home lights and more.

Customers will have the option to pay an extra ₹20,000, essentially the difference between the top-spec Kratos R and Kratos R Urban, to retain these features. That said, customers will need to pay the difference within six months of purchase. The Tork Kratos R Urban trim will be available for bookings from August 15, 2023, onwards at the company’s experience centres across the country. The booking can be made for a token of ₹999.

