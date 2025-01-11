The new Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV offers 821 km of range. Check out key highlights

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUV is a remarkable blend of luxury, performance and sustainability. Locally produced in Chakan, Pune, this premium electric SUV offers cutting-edge features tailored for an unmatched driving experience. Here are five key highlights of the EQS 450 SUV:

1 Powertrain Powered by dual electric motors, the EQS 450 4MATIC delivers up to 350 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. This allows the SUV to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.1 seconds. The advanced 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system ensures excellent traction and stability making it suitable for various driving conditions. Additionally, the SUV offers an impressive electric driving range of 821 km (ARAI approved).

2 MBUX Hyperscreen The standout feature of the interior is the MBUX Hyperscreen, a massive 17.7-inch central OLED display complemented by a 12.3-inch co-driver display. This intuitive system offers a personalized user experience, adapting to user preferences and providing real-time suggestions for infotainment, comfort, and vehicle functions through its Zero Layer interface. The system also supports over-the-air updates, ensuring the infotainment and vehicle software stay current with the latest features.

3 Rear seats The EQS 450 SUV prioritizes rear passenger comfort with electrically adjustable rear seats that can slide longitudinally by 130 mm and recline up to 30°. The Rear Seat Comfort Package includes soft headrests with pillows, a premium comfort armrest featuring wireless charging, and a rear MBUX tablet. Passengers can also enjoy entertainment on dual 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreens. The spacious cabin and large wheelbase further enhance passenger comfort, making long journeys more relaxing.

5 Design The EQS 450 SUV boasts an athletic and muscular design further enhanced by the Electric Art Line exterior styling. Its 21-inch black alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish complement its bold aesthetics. Inside, the luxurious 5-seat configuration features Energizing Air Control Plus for superior cabin air quality, and lavishly crafted standard luxury seats blending comfort with sophistication. Mercedes-Benz says that it utilises eco-friendly materials and sustainable production practices which is in line with its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

