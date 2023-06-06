HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Recalls Model Y Over Faulty Steering Wheel Issue, Only 14 Cars Impacted

Tesla recalls Model Y over faulty steering wheel issue, only 14 cars impacted

Tesla has issued a voluntary recall for the Model Y electric crossover owing to a faulty steering wheel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has revealed that roughly 10 per cent of the Tesla Model Y cars that were built between 23rd June 2022 and 1st May 2023 have defects. During this period, Tesla has made 137 Model Y crossovers in the US, which means around 14 cars are impacted by the recall.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2023, 17:26 PM
A loose fastener in the impacted Tesla Model Y cars may cause the steering wheel to detach from the steering column.
A loose fastener in the impacted Tesla Model Y cars may cause the steering wheel to detach from the steering column.

The NHTSA document has revealed that the recall has been issued over a fault in the steering wheels of the impacted Model Y cars. The seeing wheels may not be properly fastened, potentially causing them to disconnect from the steering column while driving, which may increase the risk of an accident. This recall addresses a different issue than that underlined by the NHTSA's investigation in March this year, which has to do with the vehicles that are missing the bold that holds the steering wheel onto the steering column. The probe inspected two reports related to the complete detachment of the steering wheel from the steering column while driving. In the latest recall, the affected Tesla cars have the retaining bolt, but it may not be torqued to specification, reveals the official recall report.

The recall document says that the steering wheel on the Model Y crossovers is attached to the steering column using a fastener. “Manufacturing and service records suggest that there may be a correlation between certain manufacturing record characteristics and the fastener being installed but not torqued to specification. A fastener not torqued to specification could allow the steering wheel to disconnect from the steering column," reads the document.

However, Tesla claims that it is unaware of any instances of the steering wheel completely detaching from the steering column due to this condition.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2023, 17:26 PM IST
