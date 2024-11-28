Planning to get the Mahindra BE 6e? Here are the colour options available

Mahindra has launched its first electric SUV, the BE 6e, in India under its dedicated electric sub-brand, Born Electric, priced starting at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company also launched the XEV 9e , the first model from its XEV electric sub-brand. The BE 6e will go on sale in January 2025, with deliveries expected to start between late February and early March.

Mahindra recently announced the colour options that will be available with the BE 6e. While the company is not offering a whole load of colour options, each of the colour options available with the Mahindra BE 6e make the electric SUV look sporty. The Mahindra BE 6e will get eight colour options - Dessert Myst, Everest White, Tango Red, Stealth Black, Deep Forest and Firestrom Orange. Interestingly, with the Everest White and Dessert Myst colours, customers can also opt for satin finish.

Mahindra BE 6e: Design

The Mahindra BE 6e has a sleek, aggressive design with sharp character lines and prominent wheel arches and a sculpted hood. It boasts C-shaped LED daytime running lights and a sleek bumper. Enhancements to aerodynamic efficiency come in the way of a hood scoop and aerodynamically optimized alloy wheels. An illuminated BE emblem on the hood adds to its distinctive appearance.

The BE 6e measures 4,371 mm in length, 1,907 mm in width, and 1,627 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775 mm. This coupe-SUV comes with 19-inch aero-optimized wheels fitted with 245/55 section tyres to enhance its road presence. As an option, larger 20-inch wheels are also available with 245/50 section tyres. The BE 6e has a ground clearance of 207 mm and maintains a turning circle that is less than 10 meters. It offers 455 litres of boot space in addition to providing an extra 45-litre frunk.

Mahindra BE 6e: Feature

The Mahindra BE 6e sports a twin-screen setup, both measuring at 12.3 inch with one being the infotainment screen and the other being the instrument cluster. Interestingly, these displays are placed on the dashboard with a floating style. There's also a two-spoke steering wheel, illuminated logo, and large sunroof. A 16-speaker audio system, automatic parking function, an ADAS suite, and a 360-degree camera are other amenities fitted on the SUV.

Mahindra BE 6e: Powertrain and battery

While the set of features and design differ between the XEV 9e and the BE 6e, the powertrain remains the same between the two. The Mahindra INGLO architecture supports two different battery pack options, which are 59 kWh and 79 kWh units. These lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery packs. Just like the XEV 9e, the BE 6e will also be available with the 59 kWh battery pack initially. Mahindra claims that the BE 6e can charge from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. While the range for the 59 kWh battery pack is not yet revealed, the 79 kWh battery pack is claimed to provide 682 km of range as tested by ARAI.

The smaller battery pack is rated to produce 228 bhp while the larger 79 kWh battery pack versions produce 278 bhp. The torque output remains the same across both the battery pack options at 380 Nm.

