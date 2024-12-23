Bajaj Chetak 35 Series launched at 1.20 lakh. Variants explained

The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series has been launched in the Indian markets, at a starting price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation model of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has taken a leap forward with its new architecture, improved features and new specifications. The newly launched Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter comes with a combination of advanced features, extended range and improved rider comfort.

The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets power from a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is a major upgrade promising a class-leading range of 153 kilometres on a single charge. The battery can top up to 80 per cent in three hours thanks to the 950-watt onboard charger. Bajaj Auto claims the Chetak 35 series electric scooter is ideal for daily commutes and longer rides. It is capable of running at a top speed of 73 kmph.

Available in three different variants 3501, 3502 and 3503, the new Bajaj Chetak comes revamping the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's effort to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging electric scooter market in India, where the startups like Ola Electric, Ather Energy etc. have been dominating the sales chart, giving the legacy players like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto a run for money.

If you are planning to buy the new Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variants of the EV and their details.