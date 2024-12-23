Bajaj Chetak 35 Series launched at 1.20 lakh. Variants explained

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The 2025 Bajaj Chetak 35 series has been launched in the Indian markets, at a starting price of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The new generation model of the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has taken a leap forward with its new architecture, improved features and new specifications. The newly launched Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter comes with a combination of advanced features, extended range and improved rider comfort.
The new Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets power from a 3.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is a major upgrade promising a class-leading range of 153 kilometres on a single charge. The battery can top up to 80 per cent in three hours thanks to the 950-watt onboard charger. Bajaj Auto claims the Chetak 35 series electric scooter is ideal for daily commutes and longer rides. It is capable of running at a top speed of 73 kmph.
Available in three different variants 3501, 3502 and 3503, the new Bajaj Chetak comes revamping the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer's effort to grab a sizeable chunk of the bulging electric scooter market in India, where the startups like Ola Electric, Ather Energy etc. have been dominating the sales chart, giving the legacy players like TVS Motor Company and Bajaj Auto a run for money.
If you are planning to buy the new Bajaj Chetak 35 series electric scooter, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variants of the EV and their details.
The Bajaj Chetak 3501 is the top-spec variant in Chetak electric scooter's lineup. It is not only the most expensive trim of the EV but also the most feature-packed one. The Bajaj Chetak 3501 comes priced at ₹127,243 (ex-showroom). It gets a TFT touchscreen instrument panel, which is exclusive to the 3501 variant only. The touchscreen setup supports smartphone connectivity for navigation, call and music control. Besides that, it also shows SMS and incoming call notifications among others. Available in five different colour choices - Pista Green, Brooklyn Black, Hazel Nut, Indigo Metallic Blue, and Matte Red; the Bajaj Chetak 3501 is equipped with a front disc brake and rear drum unit. It gets an onboard charger as a standard offering.
The Bajaj Chetak 3502 is positioned below the 3501 variant and comes as the second most expensive trim of the electric scooter with a price tag of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Like the Bajaj Chetak 3501, the 3502 also comes with a front disc brake and rear drum unit. However, it misses out on the touchscreen instrument cluster and onboard charger. Instead, it gets a colour TFT screen that offers turn-by-turn navigation but doesn't show the map. Besides that, it offers a wider range of information as well. The Bajaj Chetak 3502 is available in four different colour choices - Indigo Metallic, Brooklyn Black, Matte Charcoal Grey, and Cyber White.
Bajaj Auto has revealed a wide range of details about the 3503 but didn't announce the pricing of this variant. The 3503 will come as the base variant of the Bajaj Chetak 35 series. What we know so far about this variant is that it comes equipped with drum brakes on both ends. It misses out on the TFT display and gets a reverse colour LCD instrument cluster. Similar to the mid-spec Chetak 3502, the 3503 misses out on the onboard charger. However, it comes with LED illumination, and a 35-litre under-seat storage. On the specification front as well, it comes with the same 3.5 kWh battery pack that offers about 153 kilometres range on a single charge. Also, it is capable of running at a top speed of 73 kmph.
