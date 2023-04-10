HT Auto
MG Comet EV to get a special edition model; takes design influence from gamers

MG Motor India has joined hands with Naman Mathur, a gamer, to design and develop a special edition iteration of the MG Comet EV. The car will focus on young consumers who love video gaming as its potential buyers. The automaker has revealed that Mathur has given key inputs for designing the exterior and interior of the electric car. However, the automaker has not revealed many details about the specifications and other key features of the upcoming special edition EV.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Apr 2023, 12:08 PM
MG Comet EV is slated to debut in India on April 19 as an urban electric runabout. The British auto manufacturer under the SAIC group claims that the Comet EV will come as a technology-packed and feature-laden car. MG's collaboration with Naman Mathur is part of that strategy to bring an upmarket high-tech feature-packed car to the Indian market, claimed the automaker. On Monday, MG Motor India's Chief Commercial Officer Gaurav Gupta hinted that the Comet EV would play a crucial role in the brand's strategy to fetch 25 per cent of total sales coming from electric vehicles in the current year.

The MG Comet EV is a rebadged version of the Wuling EV, also known as MG Air EV, and was showcased prominently at the G20 Summit in Indonesia late last year. MG Motor India has already teased the interior of the standard model, but expect the special edition model influenced by gaming to come with new colours and a host of new tech-enabled features, as the automaker has hinted. Two of the design elements inside the cabin will be a gaming chair-inspired seat at the front and a special colour for the steering wheel. In terms of overall exterior design, we can expect some unique colour themes to be introduced to the limited edition model.

Speaking of the power source, MG Comet EV is expected to draw energy from a 20 kWh battery pack. It could come promising around 250 km range on a single charge, just like the other electric car from the brand available in India, MG ZS EV. Expect the MG Comet EV to get power from a single, rear-axle-mounted electric motor with a power output of around 50 hp.

