Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV: 2025 may be the year of EVs in India

The year 2024 was quite an exciting one for the Indian passenger vehicle market. Several automakers launched some spectacular cars in the country, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrain-propelled models. The year 2025 will see a further acceleration in the pace of new product launches. While the Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to see a plethora of car launches this year, a large number of them will be electric vehicles, specifically electric SUVs, from different brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Skoda etc.

Here is a quick look at the electric SUVs that different carmakers are about to launch in India in 2025.