Maruti Suzuki e Vitara to Tata Harrier EV: 2025 may be the year of EVs in India

The year 2024 was quite an exciting one for the Indian passenger vehicle market. Several automakers launched some spectacular cars in the country, including both internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric powertrain-propelled models. The year 2025 will see a further acceleration in the pace of new product launches. While the Indian passenger vehicle market is slated to see a plethora of car launches this year, a large number of them will be electric vehicles, specifically electric SUVs, from different brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai, Skoda etc.
Here is a quick look at the electric SUVs that different carmakers are about to launch in India in 2025.
Maruti Suzuki will enter the Indian electric car market in 2025. The automaker which holds the lion's share in the Indian passenger vehicle market but is yet to enter the electric vehicle space, is ready to introduce the e Vitara in one of the biggest car launches in the country this year. The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is slated to be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The e Vitara is the production form of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The upcoming e Vitara will be built on the Heartect-e platform which is especially designed for EVs. The Suzuki e Vitara is globally offered in 49 kWh and 61 kWh battery pack options.
Hyundai Creta EV is going to be another major launch in the Indian passenger vehicle market in 2025. The Creta EV will come as an all-electric iteration of the widely popular Hyundai Creta SUV. The Creta EV will come sharing a similar design philosophy as the Creta ICE. The Hyundai Creta EV will offer two powertrain options - a 42 kWh battery pack promising 390 kilometres range and a 51.4 kWh battery pack offering a range of 473 kilometres.
Tata Harrier EV is slated to join the electric vehicle lineup of the automaker, which comprises the Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Curvv EV among others. The Tata Harrier EV was showcased in concept form at Auto Expo previously. Now the carmaker is expected to bring the production-ready model in 2025. Besides the Tata Harrier EV, the carmaker will also possibly introduce the production version of the Safari EV, accompanied by the Sierra EV, which was displayed in concept guise previously.
Skoda has tasted pretty good response with its models like the Kushaq and recently introduced Kylaq. The Czech automaker that is spearheading Volkswagen AG's growth journey in India is expected to introduce the Enyaq EV in the country this year after the electric SUV's debut here in middle of this year.
Chinese automaker BYD has patented the designs of the BYD Bao 3, which is an all-wheel drive electric off-roader. This electric SUV is expected to make its India debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The Bao 3 electric SUV is built by BYD’s off-road-focused subsidiary Fangchengbao. Based on the Super 3 concept car, the SUV will be slotted above the Atto 3. Bao 3 gets dual electric motor, each powering one axle and has a 0-100 kmph sprint time of 4.9 seconds and maxes out at a top speed of 201 kmph.
