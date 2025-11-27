HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mahindra Xev 9s Launched In India At 19.95 Lakh, New 7 Seater Ev With Up To 679 Km Range

Mahindra XEV 9S launched in India at 19.95 lakh

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2025, 09:49 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Mahindra XEV 9S joins the INGLO-based lineup as the new flagship battery electric SUV from the carmaker.  

Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S electric SUV in India and it joins the INGLO-based lineup as the new flagship
Mahindra XEV 9S
Mahindra has launched the XEV 9S electric SUV in India and it joins the INGLO-based lineup as the new flagship
View Personalised Offers on
Mahindra XEV 9S arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Mahindra has officially launched the XEV 9S at a starting price of 19.95 lakh (ex-showroom), expanding its premium EV portfolio with a new three-row model. Positioned above the XEV 9e, the Mahindra XEV 9S is the latest all-electric SUV from the manufacturer. It is built on the dedicated INGLO architecture and is designed to prioritise maximum cabin space, advanced onboard tech, and luxurious seating. The “S" in the name represents “space," a key focus area for the new EV, which claims to offer class-leading interior room and practicality.

Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Available with two battery pack options and four broad variants, the Mahindra XEV 9S’s price ranges all the way up to 29.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Pack Three Above. Bookings will open on January 14, with deliveries scheduled to commence from January 23, 2026.

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-wise Price and Battery Pack Options

VariantEx-showroom PriceBattery Capacity
Pack One Above 19.95 lakh59 kWh
Pack One Above 21.95 lakh79 kWh
Pack Two Above 24.45 lakh70 kWh
Pack Two Above 25.45 lakh79 kWh
Pack Three 27.35 lakh79 kWh
Pack Three Above 29.45 lakh79 kWh

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Xev 9s (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9S
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon679 km
₹ 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volvo Ex30 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo EX30
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon480 km
₹ 39.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
VinFast VF8
BatteryCapacity Icon87.7 kWh Range Icon425 km
₹ 40 - 50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xev 7e (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XEV 7e
₹ 21 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mahindra XEV 9S: Design and interior

Mahindra XEV 9S
The XEV 9S reflects a focus on maximising cabin space with luxurious creature comforts and modern tech
Mahindra XEV 9S
The XEV 9S reflects a focus on maximising cabin space with luxurious creature comforts and modern tech

The XEV 9S retains the characteristic design language seen on the BE 6 and the XEV 9e, bringing a commanding road presence with an aggressive front fascia featuring connected LEDs. It introduces a split LED tail-lamp design instead of the connected treatment seen previously. The visual influence of the XUV700 remains evident, especially in the front profile and overall stance.

The SUV boasts an overall cabin volume of 3,941 litres, accompanied by a 527-litre boot and a 150-litre frunk, numbers that Mahindra claims are segment-leading. It features a sliding second row and reclining seats, alongside ventilated seating and a powered Boss Mode for enhanced rear passenger comfort. A panoramic sunroof is available straight from the base variant.

Mahindra XEV 9S
The dashboard of the XEV 9S is equipped with a massive triple screen display integrated with MAIA AI
Mahindra XEV 9S
The dashboard of the XEV 9S is equipped with a massive triple screen display integrated with MAIA AI

Stepping inside the cabin reveals a heavy emphasis on technology and passenger experience. The model debuts MAIA AI, Mahindra's new artificial intelligence system integrated across the infotainment and vehicle control ecosystem.

The dashboard is equipped with a large triple-screen setup accompanied by two BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) rear entertainment displays, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, and a VisionX augmented-reality head-up display for the driver. Other features include a 65W fast charging port, ambient interior lighting, and a full-length sky roof. The SUV also features the most advanced AQI air purifier system with VR-assisted LED monitoring.

Also Read : Mahindra's global SUV–Pickup rollout to begin in 2027

Mahindra XEV 9S: Battery and performance

Mahindra XEV 9S
The XEV 9S electric SUV can be had with three battery pack options, all of which power a 210 kW motor generating up to 380 Nm of torque
Mahindra XEV 9S
The XEV 9S electric SUV can be had with three battery pack options, all of which power a 210 kW motor generating up to 380 Nm of torque

The SUV promises premium long-distance usability, supported by four drive modes and five regenerative braking levels. It is offered with three LFP battery pack variants: 59 kWh, 70 kWh, and 79 kWh, supplying power to a 210 kW motor generating 380 Nm of torque. Claimed real-world ranges are 400 km, 450 km and 500 km, respectively.

Mahindra claims that this is the fastest 7-seater SUV in its segment, with a 0-100 kmph sprint taking just 7 seconds before topping out at 202 kmph.

Mahindra XEV 9S Variant-wise Range, Power, and Charging

VariantBatteryMIDC Range (P1 + P2)Motor OutputFast Charging Time (20-80%)
Pack One Above59 kWh521 km170 kW20 min (140 kW charger)
Pack One Above79 kWh679 km210 kW20 min (180 kW charger)
Pack Two Above70 kWh600 km180 kW20 min (160 kW charger)
Pack Two Above79 kWh679 km210 kW20 min (180 kW charger)
Pack Three79 kWh679 km210 kW20 min (180 kW charger)
Pack Three Above79 kWh679 km210 kW20 min (180 kW charger)

Mahindra XEV 9S: Safety

In terms of safety and driver assistance, Mahindra equips the XEV 9S with 7 airbags as standard alongside Level-2+ ADAS capability, supported by the INGLO platform’s high-rigidity structure and optimised battery placement. The ADAS suite is complemented by 5 radars and 1 Vision Camera, and it further features Driver Drowsiness Detection.

The architecture also allows for a flat-floor layout to improve legroom across all three rows. Ground clearance for the battery stands at 9 mm, and vehicle height is rated at 1,745 mm.

Mahindra says the XEV 9S’ development was shaped directly via feedback from XEV 9e and BE 6 customers, with a focus on cabin space, luxury-level creature comforts, and a modern digital experience. The brand positions the model as a bridge between mainstream and luxury-segment electric SUVs.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2025, 09:49 am IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle ev mahindra mahindra xev 9s

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.