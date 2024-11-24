Mahindra INGLO platform details revealed: Key highlights of XEV 9e & BE 6e foundation

Copyright © HT Media Limited
The homegrown vehicle maker, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to expand its footprint in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with the introduction of a slew of new products, starting with the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e. In addition to these models, the company at present plans to add three more products in the future. Common between all the products will be Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.
INGLO is the dedicated electric vehicle platform from Mahindra making it the first skateboard platform by the carmaker. Recently Velusamy R., President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra explained the key highlights of the platform. Here are the key takeaways from the presentation.
Velusamy explained that the innovation lies within the design of INGLO's lightweight, flat-floor skateboard structure which is claimed to be one of the lightest available in the market. He added that with the removal of the central tunnel common in a traditional platform, the architecture maximises interior space, enhancing cabin roominess and flexible seating arrangements. He further claimed that this architecture also improves comfort for the occupants, while fostering stability and agility, bringing out a dynamic and spacious driving experience.
INGLO's architecture is powered by advanced battery technology, offering two capacity options—59 kWh and 79 kWh. This, according to the company, helps in best-in-class range and efficiency. Utilising LFP battery chemistry known for its robustness and high safety capabilities, INGLO also incorporates the cell-to-pack technology to boost energy density and reliability.
The platform supports fast charging from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC charger. The platform further features an intelligent battery and thermal management system that helps in optimising performance across multiple climatic and terrain conditions, allowing consistency in power delivery and long-lasting reliability.
Mahindra emphasised on the safety aspect of INGLO's structural design. Velusamy explained that by placing the battery pack low in the vehicle many of the stability issues commonly cited with SUVs were addressed while also improving ride quality and reducing rollover propensity.
Furthermore, the passenger cell is protected by the installation of a battery into the underbody, while the cabin has a reinforced cage for safety. Ultra-high-strength boron steel along with robust frontal structures make the platform safe in compliance with high safety standards, Velusamy explained. The architecture is designed to perform under extreme conditions such as extreme temperature and tough crash tests. This architecture is aimed at providing stability and protection in a variety of driving scenarios.
Mahindra's INGLO platform houses a three-in-one powertrain, in which the motor, inverter, and transmission are integrated into a single compact unit. Rear-wheel drive models produce between 228 bhp and 282 bhp. To enhance the dynamics of handling and driving, the platform incorporates a semi-active suspension system along with steering and brake-by-wire technology.
