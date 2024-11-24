Mahindra INGLO platform details revealed: Key highlights of XEV 9e & BE 6e foundation

Mahindra will introduce the XEV 9e and BE 6e electric vehicles as part of its new EV branding Electric Origin SUVs on November 26. These vehicles will

The homegrown vehicle maker, Mahindra and Mahindra is all set to expand its footprint in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with the introduction of a slew of new products, starting with the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BE 6e. In addition to these models, the company at present plans to add three more products in the future. Common between all the products will be Mahindra’s new INGLO platform.

INGLO is the dedicated electric vehicle platform from Mahindra making it the first skateboard platform by the carmaker. Recently Velusamy R., President of Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra and Mahindra explained the key highlights of the platform. Here are the key takeaways from the presentation.