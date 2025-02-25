Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three or Pack Three Select: What does extra 2.40 lakh bring to the table

The Mahindra BE 6 was launched in November 2024 with a starting price of ₹18.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the full price list of the electric vehicle was announced earlier this year and the deliveries of the EV are set to begin from mid-March 2025. The BE 6 is available across five variants - Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three, with two battery pack options.

The Mahindra BE 6 is offered across five trim levels - Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three. The Pack Three Select and

While the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select is priced at ₹24.50 lakh, the top of the line Pack Three variant is priced at ₹26.90 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. This translates to a price difference of ₹2.4 lakh between the two variants. But does the Pack Three pack in enough features to justify its ₹2.4 lakh pricier price tag? Let’s find out.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three: Features

Priced at ₹24.60 lakh, ex-showroom, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select gets adaptive suspension and C-shaped LED DRLs alongside centre animation tail lights. This variant sports 19-inch alloy wheels, leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and seat upholstery, and the cabin gets soft leatherette accents throughout. There are touch-sensitive buttons integrated into the console and steering wheel. The car features dual wireless charging in the front row and brings a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with two-way manual lumbar support.

Occupants are treated with ventilated seats and the car further features electric door handles, auto-folding ORVMs, keyless entry, power tailgate with gesture control, and one-touch driver’s power window. Safety features include seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, a blind view monitor, and a 360-degree live view with recording. In addition to these features, the variant also gets level 2 ADAS, which includes one radar and one camera, adaptive cruise control, front parking sensors, cornering lamps, front fog lamps, sequential turn indicators and a start-up lighting sequence.

The Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 meanwhile, adds on features such as ambient lighting with 16 million colour options integrated into both the cabin and the glass roof. The driver is treated with an augmented reality HUD, while the level 2 ADAS gets enhanced with five radars and one camera. This brings features such as auto lane change, lane centring, emergency steering assist, blind spot detection and front and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three: Specs

Interestingly, while in terms of features, the Pack Three does not add much over the Pack Three Select, in terms of specs, it easily justifies the ₹2.4 lakh premium over the second to top variant. The Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select features the smaller 59 kWh battery pack Mahindra claims that the 59 kWh battery pack can deliver a range of 535 km. Furthermore, the battery pack is capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes. With a rear wheel drive setup, the Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select produces a maximum output of 230 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Meanwhile, the Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 gets the larger 79 kWh battery pack which is said to offer a range of 682 km. This battery pack is also capable of DC fast charging at a rate of up to 175 kW, allowing the battery to be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in a claimed 20 minutes. The power figures of the Pack Three variant are also higher than the Pack Three Select. The top of the line Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three produces 285 bhp, however, the torque remains consistent at 380 Nm.

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Select vs Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three: Deliveries

The deliveries of the Mahindra BE 6 have been divided into phases according to the variants. The deliveries of the BE 6 will begin with the Pack Three variant, starting from mid-March 2025. Meanwhile, if you opt for the pack Three Select, the deliveries for the variant are said to begin from June 2025.

