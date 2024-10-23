Mercedes-AMG G 63 comes to India with top speed of 240 kmph 

Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG G 63 in the Indian market.
It is priced at ₹3.60 crore ex-showroom before any customization options
Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for deliveries that will take place in Q3 2025.
Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm.
It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed DCT with paddle shifters.
Mercedes-AMG G 63 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds with a top speed of 230 kmph.
The AMG G 63 comes with a massive 229 mm of ground clearance along with a water wading depth of 700 mm.
The approach angle is 31 degrees while it can still stay stable at an incline of 35 degrees.
Mercedes has made few cosmetic changes and alloy wheel sizes of up to 22 inches.