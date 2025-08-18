Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition on wishlist? Here's everything about booking, delivery timeline and more

Mahindra launched the special edition of the BE 6 in India last week, dubbed as Batman Edition. The Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition comes priced at ₹27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant of the electric SUV that gets power from a 79 kWh battery pack. In an attempt to make it exclusive, the homegrown auto giant has announced that only 300 units of the special edition EV will be built.

Mahindra has touted the special edition iteration of the electric SUV as the world's first commercially available Batman-themed SUV. With the launch of this special edition EV, Mahindra aims to ramp up its overall sales. Also, the launch timing of the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is strategic as it comes right ahead of the festive season, considered one of the most prosperous times for the Indian auto industry, when a large chunk of yearly sales is recorded every year.

If you are planning to buy the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, here are the key details like booking, delivery timeline, etc., which you should know.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: When will booking and delivery begin?

Mahindra has stated that the BE 6 Batman Edition will be available for bookings starting August 23. The electric SUV can be booked from the company's website as well as at the OEM's dealerships. Deliveries for the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition are scheduled to commence from September 20.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: How much do you need to pay?

To buy the Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition, you need to shell out ₹27.79 lakh, which is the ex-showroom price of the electric SUV, without charger and installation cost. There are two charger options available at an additional cost of ₹50,000 for the 7.2 kW charger and ₹75,000 for the 11.2 kW unit.﻿

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: What powers the EV?

Powering the all-new Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition is a 79 kWh battery pack that is paired with a single electric motor that is claimed to return a range of 500 km on a single charge. The electric powertrain is capable of churning out 282 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. The battery pack can be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes with the help of a 175 kW DC fast charger.

