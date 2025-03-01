Kia EV4 unveiled globally with over 600 km range: What you should know

The new Kia EV4 was recently unveiled at the 2025 Kia EV Day in Spain. The South Korean car maker is aiming to redefine the C-segment and has made the car available in sedan and hatchback guises, bringing a unique approach to electric mobility. Unveiled alongside the Concept EV2 model, the Kia EV4 is positioned as an athletic all-rounder. It aims to promote EV adoption through a blend of practicality, innovative design, and technological reliability.

The EV4 sedan will be produced at Kia’s plant in South Korea, while the hatchback variant will be made in Slovakia to primarily target the European market. It is scheduled to go on sale in the carmaker’s home country in March 2025, with a European launch in the second half of the year. No details have yet been released about an India launch being in the books. With Kia selling the EV6 sedan in India, the EV4 may eventually be brought over to our shores in its sedan guise. If Kia ends up bringing it over, it will do so via the CBU route which will result in a high markup.