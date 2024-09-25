Kia Carens EV India launch likely in 2025: Key expectations

Kia has started testing a new electric car in India, which is possibly the electric derivative of the Carens MPV. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Kia Carens EV has been spotted in the country which lacks an exhaust muzzle and has a different suspension setup as well. The Kia Carens EV is expected to debut in the Indian market sometime in 2025 alongside the ICE version of the Carens facelift. In fact, there are high chance that Kia will uncover both of these cars at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 scheduled to take place in January next year.

As the South Korean auto major has not revealed any details about the upcoming electric MPV, we can only speculate what would be the expected design, features and specifications of the Kia Carens EV.