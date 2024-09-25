Kia Carens EV India launch likely in 2025: Key expectations

Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.
Kia has started testing a new electric car in India, which is possibly the electric derivative of the Carens MPV. A heavily camouflaged test mule of the Kia Carens EV has been spotted in the country which lacks an exhaust muzzle and has a different suspension setup as well. The Kia Carens EV is expected to debut in the Indian market sometime in 2025 alongside the ICE version of the Carens facelift. In fact, there are high chance that Kia will uncover both of these cars at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 scheduled to take place in January next year.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India in 2024
As the South Korean auto major has not revealed any details about the upcoming electric MPV, we can only speculate what would be the expected design, features and specifications of the Kia Carens EV.
The upcoming Kia Carens EV would come with a design that is similar to the Carens ICE model. However, it would adopt a design similar to the upcoming Carens facelift. There would be some distinctive styling elements as well. Being an electric car, it would come with a closed off grille resembling the Kia EV9. Also, there would revamped front and rear bumpers, while the alloy wheels too would sport new design. The spyshot suggests that it will come with a higher ground clearance and there would be a new suspension setup as well.
Kia Carens EV would come loaded with a host of features. While it is expected to come with fully digital instrument cluster paired with a large touchscreen infotainment system, other features would include an air purifier, 360-degree surround view camera, wireless phone charger etc.
The upcoming Kia Carens EV is expected to share most of its powertrain with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV. In that case, it would get energy from a 45 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that works in the entry-level Hyundai Kona EV in global markets. The Carens EV is expected to get a front axle-mounted electric motor. Kia is yet to reveal any specification detail about the EV. However, expect the Carens EV to offer generous range on a single charge.
Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.