Kia Carens is slated to receive an all-electric avatar soon

Published Apr 07, 2024

This will be among the two Kia electric cars planned to be produced and sold in India

Kia Carens EV will be the first three-row electric MPV in the Indian market

The made-in-India electric MPV would be exported to other countries as well

Expect the electric MPV to come sporting a design similar to the ICE variant, but there will be distinctive elements as well

The Kia Carens EV would offer about 600 km range on a single charge

It could come priced between 22-26 lakh (ex-showroom)

Upon launch, Kia Carens EV will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Honda Elevate EV among others

It would come sporting a wide range of features like all-LED lighting, ADAS, 360-degree camera etc. among others

The upcoming EV will play a key role in Kia's electric vehicle strategy for India
