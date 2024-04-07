This will be among the two Kia electric cars planned to be produced and sold in India
Kia Carens EV will be the first three-row electric MPV in the Indian market
The made-in-India electric MPV would be exported to other countries as well
Expect the electric MPV to come sporting a design similar to the ICE variant, but there will be distinctive elements as well
The Kia Carens EV would offer about 600 km range on a single charge
It could come priced between ₹22-26 lakh (ex-showroom)
Upon launch, Kia Carens EV will take on rivals like Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XUV.e8, Honda Elevate EV among others
It would come sporting a wide range of features like all-LED lighting, ADAS, 360-degree camera etc. among others
The upcoming EV will play a key role in Kia's electric vehicle strategy for India