The new BYD Seal luxury electric sedan is the third new offering from the manufacturer and takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW i4, an

...

The new BYD Seal luxury electric sedan is the third new offering from the manufacturer and takes on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQB, BMW i4, and the like in the EV space.

Read more

Read less