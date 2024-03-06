BYD Seal EV with upto 650 km of range launched in India

BYD has launched its third vehicle in India.
BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants - Dynamic Range, Premium Range and Performance.
The Dynamic Range has a claimed range figure of 510 km. The RWD powertrain puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm.
Then there is Premium Range. It has a claimed figure of 650 km and it puts out 308 bhp and 360 Nm
Finally, there is the Performance trim that has a range of 580 km. It comes with AWD powertrain that puts out 522 bhp and 670 Nm.
BYD will offer Seal EV in four colour options - Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Artic Blue.
The electric sedan has already scored a 5-star crash test rating through Euro NCAP and ANCAP.
BYD Seal's price starts at ₹41 lakh and goes up to ₹53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.