BYD Seal EV with upto 650 km of range launched in India

Published Mar 06, 2024

BYD has launched its third vehicle in India. 

BYD Seal EV will be offered in three variants - Dynamic Range, Premium Range and Performance.

The Dynamic Range has a claimed range figure of 510 km. The RWD powertrain puts out 201 bhp and 310 Nm.

Then there is Premium Range. It has a claimed figure of 650 km and it puts out 308 bhp and 360 Nm

Finally, there is the Performance trim that has a range of 580 km. It comes with AWD powertrain that puts out  522 bhp and 670 Nm.

BYD will offer Seal EV in four colour options - Aurora White, Cosmos Black, Atlantis Grey and Artic Blue.

The electric sedan has already scored a 5-star crash test rating through Euro NCAP and ANCAP.

BYD Seal's price starts at 41 lakh and goes up to 53 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
