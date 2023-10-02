Honda to launch Prologue, its first electric SUV. Reveals range and more details

Honda Cars is all set to drive in its first electric SUV Prologue early next year. Ahead of the launch, Honda has revealed the official range of the electric car. Honda Prologue electric SUV made its debut a year ago. The EV will sit above the CR-V SUV as Honda hopes owners to shift to Prologue with its slightly larger size, larger interior and capable handling. The Prologue SUV may not make its way to India later. As of now, the carmaker plans to bring in the electric version of Elevate SUV in next three years.

Honda Cars has revealed more details about Prologue electric SUV ahead of its launch. According to EPA rating, the Prologue SUV will offer a range of around 482 kms in a single charge. The SUV will come equipped with a 85 kWh battery pack. It will be powered by either a single-motor or dual-electric motor setup and also offer all-wheel drive technology as standard in the top variant. The AWD versions of the Prologue, which is also offered as optional in the two other variants, can churn out 288 bhp of power and 451 Nm of peak torque.

The Prologue SUV will be based on Honda's new electric vehicle platform which is also expected to underpin the Elevate electric SUV in coming days. The Prologue electric SUV comes with a panoramic roof and a distinctive front fascia. Honda has replaced the H-mark badge at the rear with a full brand name badge along with an e-series badging. The Prologue EV sits on 21-inch wheels and flaunts an exclusive North Shore Pearl exterior colour which is inspired by the colours near Lake Tahoe in California.

The interior of the Prologue SUV will be highlighted by several features like a fully digital 11-inch driver display panel and an 11.3-inch audio and connectivity display. It will come with Google in-built and also offer wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Honda will also equip the Prologue with Honda Sensing, its ADAS technology.

