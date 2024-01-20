Check out this funky electric SUV with 400 km of range

Baojun has revealed a new Yep Plus electric SUV. It is essentially a 5-door version of Yep which gets 3-door body style.
Both electric SUVs will go on sale in the China market by March 2024.
Yep Plus will have a claimed range of 400 km.
When compared, the 3-door Yep has a claimed range of 303 km.
Powering the electric SUV is an electric motor mounted on the rear axle that is capable of producing around 100 bhp.
Baojun is claiming that Yep Plus will be able to hit a top speed of 100 kmph.
The wheelbase of the Yep Plus is 450 mm longer than the Yep.
The overall length is now 600 mm longer than the standard Yep which measures 3.4 metres.
The height and width have been increased by 5 mm and 75 mm to 1,726 mm and 1,760 mm respectively.