HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Maker Of Ambassador Cars Inches Closer To Be Reborn As Ev Maker

Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker

Hindustan Motors had shut its facility in Uttarpara, West Bengal, in 2014 due to a lack of demand for its iconic Ambassador cars. It now plans to return as an electric two-wheeler manufacturing company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM
File photo of Hindustan Motors facility in Uttarpara, located near Kolkata in West Bengal, before it was shut down in 2014.
File photo of Hindustan Motors facility in Uttarpara, located near Kolkata in West Bengal, before it was shut down in 2014.
File photo of Hindustan Motors facility in Uttarpara, located near Kolkata in West Bengal, before it was shut down in 2014.
File photo of Hindustan Motors facility in Uttarpara, located near Kolkata in West Bengal, before it was shut down in 2014.

Hindustan Motors, once famous for its iconic Ambassador cars, is set to return as an electric two-wheeler manufacturing company soon. The carmaker, owned by industrialist CK Birla, is closer to its rebirth after finalising its proposed electric two-wheeler project in collaboration with a European partner. Both companies have completed their financial due diligence. The duo will now start finalising the technical aspects of the joint venture which is expected to take another few months. Hindustan Motors is expected to formally return to the Indian market some time next year and will restart its facility located in Uttarpara, near Kolkata, in West Bengal.

News agency PTI quoted one of the officials from Hindustan Motors (HM) saying, "The due diligence between HM and the European company is now complete. The name of the foreign partner will be announced shortly." Currently, the two companies are busy to finalise the structure of the joint venture, including the proportion of equity to be held by each company. The entire process is expected to completed by February 15 next year. After officially forming the joint venture it will take around six months to start the pilot run of the EV project.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Force Motors Gurkha New (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha New
2596 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mean Metal Motors Azani (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mean Metal Motors Azani
Electric
₹88 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Baojun 510 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mg Baojun 510
1998 cc | Diesel Automatic
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

According to the HM official, the two companies will put around 600 crore at stake as initial investment for this upcoming electric vehicle project. As of now, the investment is only for electric two-wheelers. A decision to re-enter the four-wheeler space will be taken later. "The EV two-wheeler would be manufactured on 98 acres of land at the Uttarpara plant after modernisation, as it is lying defunct for several years," he said.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Hindustan Motors had shut down the plant eight years ago which had around 2,500 employees working at that point of time. The carmaker decided to stop production due to ‘low productivity, growing indiscipline, critical shortage of funds, lack of demand for its core product, the Ambassador, and large accumulation of liabilities’.

Ambassador, which once was the first choice as official car for bureaucrats and politicians, can still be seen in use as taxi in cities like Kolkata. It was modelled on Britain’s Morris Oxford, and was the first car to be made in India. HM had sold around 2,200 units of Ambassadors in the last financial year before it decided to shut operations in March, 2014.

First Published Date: 28 Oct 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Hindustan Motors Electric vehicle Ambassador
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with alloy wheels spotted on Indian roads.
6 new Royal Enfield motorcycles to launch in India: Check details
Sauber will race with engines powered by Audi from the F1 2026 season.
Audi makes it official, will enter Formula One as engine partner to Sauber
Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
AFP_9L69QG_1629360297951
Numbers matter for Ola Electric CEO
Toyota_Innova_Hycross_1666670782415
Toyota is bringing a new MPV in India
MG_Hector_Jeep_Grand_Chrokee_1666339796986
Five cars you can look forward to in November

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Jeep Grand Cherokee coming in hot to India
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Maker of Ambassador cars inches closer to be reborn as EV maker
Jeep's most expensive SUV set for India launch on November 11. Check details
Jeep's most expensive SUV set for India launch on November 11. Check details
This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self
This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row
Force Gurkha 5-door SUV spied ahead of launch. Offers sneak peek into third row

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city