Going on a road trip on your EV? 5 key mechanical checks that you should do

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, long-distance travel is becoming increasingly feasible as the number of fast charging stations continues to grow. However, before embarking on a significant journey, it’s crucial to ensure your EV is in optimal condition. This will reduce the chance of you getting stuck because your vehicle broke down because of something. Here are five key mechanical checks that you can easily to perform to reduce the chances of a breakdown:

Battery Health Assessment

Charge Capacity: Ensure your battery is fully charged before the trip and that it can sustain the required range and can function at fuel efficiency.

Cell Balance: An electric vehicle usually automatically balances its cells during the ending of its charging process. So, all you need to do is charge your vehicle up to 100 per cent and the cells should get balanced automatically. This will help with the performance and longevity of the battery pack and cells.

(Read more: Should you opt for RSA? And what spare parts are usually covered?)

Tire Condition and Pressure

Tread Depth: Tyres are one of the most crucial parts of a vehicle as they are the only thing that comes in contact between the vehicle and the road. Adequate tread depth is essential for optimal grip, especially on wet or slippery roads. So, make sure that the tyres have enough thread. A tyre should also be replaced when it has an uneven thread, bulge, blisters or sidewall damage.

Tire Pressure: Maintain the recommended tyre pressure to improve efficiency and handling.

Tire Alignment and Balancing: Proper alignment and balancing can significantly impact tire wear, fuel efficiency, and overall driving experience. It also helps reduce the driver's fatigue while driving in a straight line because the driver does not have to apply force continuously to keep the vehicle in a straight line.

Brake System Inspection

Brake Pad Thickness: Ensure sufficient brake pad material to avoid sudden brake failure.

Brake Fluid Level: Check the brake fluid level and quality. If it is not at optimum level then it should be topped up.

Regenerative Braking System: Verify the functionality of the regenerative braking system, which helps conserve energy and reduces brake wear. It also helps in recharging the battery while going downhill and braking. Regenerative braking usually works when the battery is lower than 80 per cent.

(Read more: What to check before first car service)

Cooling System Performance

Coolant Level: Check the coolant level in the electric motor and battery cooling systems. The purpose of coolant is to ensure that the battery and the electric motor do not overheat.

Charging Port and Cable Inspection

Port Condition: Check the charging port for any damage, corrosion, or loose connections.

Cable Functionality: Test the charging cable to ensure it's working properly and can deliver the required charging speed.

By diligently performing these essential checks before a long EV trip, you can significantly enhance your driving experience, reduce the risk of unexpected breakdowns, and enjoy a safe and comfortable journey.

