Get set, charge! Tata Group signs $1.6 billion EV battery plant deal

India's Tata Group signed an outline deal on Friday on building a lithium-ion cell factory, based on investment of about 130 billion rupees ($1.58 billion), as part of the nation's efforts to create its own electric vehicle supply chain.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM
Tata Motors has a formidable lead in the Indian electric car segment with not just multiple offerings but sales figures that are continuing to rise with passing time.
The company sold 5,805 electric cars in the month of May and while the figure may not seem enormous considering Tata sold a toral of 74,338 cars overall in the same month, the rise in EV sales for the company is 66 per cent vis-a-vis May of 2022.
Tata Motors has expanded its EV product portfolio rapidly at a time others have mostly been playing the wait and watch game. The EV lineup currently has the likes of battery-versions of Nexon SUV, Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback.
All three models are powered by Ziptron technology and have compelling price points with no direct rivals to fend off. These are very important factors in determining the success of each of these models.
The Tiago EV is the hotseller and is the newest EV from the Tata camp. Its pricing starts from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.69 lakh (before taxes) and it claims to have a per-charge range of around 300 kms.
The Tigor EV is also a solid proposition for someone looking at a sedan. The model is priced upwards of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and has a claimed range of 315 kms.
The Nexon EV is the eldest sibling and possibly the most popular. It has become a common sight on Indian roads and benefits from the SUV styling while offering a number of features. There is also a Nexon EV Max edition which has an enhanced range. Nexon EV pricing starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
But the focus is also on future models and the big-ticket launch expected is that of the Safari EV. The model, in near-production form, was showcased at Auto Expo 2023.
Tata has also showcased some extremely audacious yet impressive concept electric vehicles like Avinya and Curvv that could inspire future electric models from the company.
Compared to the size of its population, India's car market is tiny. Tata Motors dominates its electric vehicle (EV) sales, which made up just 1% of India's total car sales of about 3.8 million last year.

A joint statement on the memorandum of understanding, between Tata's unit Agratas Energy Storage Solutions and the government of the western state of Gujarat, said work on the plant, to be based in Sanand, northern Gujarat, was expected to start in less than three years. It would have initial manufacturing capacity of 20 Gigawatt hours (GWh), which could be doubled in a second phase of expansion, the statement said.

"The plant will go a long way in contributing to the development of the EV ecosystem in Gujarat and India," Vijay Nehra, an official in the Gujarat state government told Reuters.

($1 = 82.3373 Indian rupees)

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle Electric car Tata Motors
