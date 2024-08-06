Gentari India launches app for EV infrastructure — ‘Gentari Go’

Gentari India has launched a new application called Gentari Go. It offers multiple features designed to benefit both businesses and consumers. In the app, a user can access EV chargers and explore the option of home solar solutions through HomeScape by Amplus Solar. The app has a simple interface that guides first-time users through the discovery, activation and payment processes. To promote the adoption of clean energy, the Gentari Go app will also reward users with points and redeemable incentives for their contribution towards the adoption of clean energy.

Strategic partnerships with Numocity, Statiq and ChargeZone were also signed at the launch event. Through these partnerships, Gentari Go will provide users with access to over 1,500 partnered chargers across India.

Offering EV test drives soon

In addition to these offerings, the app will soon introduce convenient in-app booking for test drives with leading EV brands in India. For businesses, the app gives fleet operators access to a network of public chargers, business credits and optimised fleet management through telematics support. Charging point operators can integrate with the Gentari Go roaming hub, connecting both B2C as well as B2B customers and providing immediate access to a larger customer base with added revenue. Car manufacturers and can enhance customer experiences with exclusive features like membership passes, credits, AutoCharge, Plug & Charge and in-car integration.

Over 30 per cent of emissions in India come from road transport, a significant contribution to carbon emissions. The country's ambitious green mobility goals include achieving 30 per cent EV adoption by 2030 and expanding the EV charging infrastructure significantly. "Collaborating with partners, customers and governments to achieve net zero in countries like India is our priority. Partnerships are crucial for advancing clean energy and Gentari is committed to forging collaborations across our Renewable Energy, Hydrogen and Green Mobility business. Today's launch of the Gentari Go app and the new partnerships affirm this commitment," said Navjit Gill, Country Head, Gentari India.

Speaking on the collaboration with Gentari, Akshit Bansal, Founder & CEO, Statiq, said, “Our partnership with Gentari marks a crucial step in creating a robust and accessible EV charging network in India. By combining our expertise and resources, we aim to make EV charging seamless and efficient, accelerating the shift to sustainable transportation. Opening our charging network to Gentari and vice versa, we believe there are no boundaries when it comes to growth. We are committed to driving innovation as India's largest EV chargingnetwork."

