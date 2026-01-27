Delhi's public buses to go all-EV within 3 years, says CM Rekha Gupta

Delhi plans to convert its entire public bus fleet to electric within three years, aiming to deploy 11,000 buses and build the charging and depot infrastructure they require. The announcement, made on Republic Day, places transport decarbonisation at the centre of the city’s mobility policy.

What this means for transit

Addressing the gathering, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The Delhi government has doubled its capital expenditure. ₹30 thousand crore will now be spent on capital expenditure in Delhi. To make Delhi better, we have decided that within three years, 100 per cent of Delhi's public transport buses will be converted into an emission-free electric fleet. All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that Delhi receives 11,000 electric buses. The infrastructure required to maintain these electric buses, such as new charging stations and new bus depots, is being created rapidly."

Implications for operations and infrastructure

An 11,000-vehicle procurement reshapes depot capacity planning, electricity demand and maintenance regimes. Operators will need fast and overnight charging strategies, revised duty rosters and staff training for high-voltage systems. Grid upgrades and smart charging will be critical to avoid load shocks during peak hours.

Benefits and caveats

If implemented effectively, the switch can cut urban tailpipe emissions, lower noise, and reduce operating fuel costs, though total lifecycle emissions depend on electricity sources. Careful tendering, battery warranty terms and depot siting will determine uptime and long-term value.

What commuters can expect

Commuters should see quieter, cleaner rides and gradual improvements in reliability as newer buses enter service. However, during the transition, route frequency and spare-bus reserves must be managed so services do not dip. Public communication on new routes and charging impacts will be essential to maintain ridership confidence.

Tendering and financing

Large-scale procurement raises questions about vendor selection, local manufacturing content and leasing versus outright purchase. The ₹30,000 crore capital envelope cited offers cushion, but long-term operating costs, battery replacements and disposal must be factored into contracts.

Implementation details, tender timelines and charging standards are expected to follow. Stakeholders expect the city to publish a phased delivery schedule and operational roadmap.

